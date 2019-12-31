100% Water-Soluble Zero-THC Nanoized CBD Partnership Launches with Alternative Medicine Blog

vulner-able.com: Exploring New Concepts in Alternative Medicine and Healthy Eating Alexander Velitchko and Suzanne Somers at the Harvard Club of Boston vulner-able.com Logo

Alexander Velitchko, co-founder & owner of Triple Agent Digital Media, is launching vulner-able.com, a blog on new concepts in medicinal CBD & healthy eating.

As huge proponents of alternative medicine and healthy eating, my dad & I are excited to share our research and experience on the best practices of these topics to a wider audience.” — Alexander Velitchko

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexander Velitchko, award-winning speaker & bestselling author, the co-owner & founder of Triple Agent Digital Media Inc., is pleased to launch a health & nanoized medicinal CBD-inspired blog, vulner-able.com . Velitchko envisions this project as a way to widen awareness of new & untapped concepts in healthy living, as well as his observations on the health solutions that have worked best for himself and his dad.A self-described “marketer by day…baker by night,” Velitchko has learned, over the years, how to enjoy the tastiest foods on a diet that's more restrictive than just gluten-free. After having an allergic reaction to wheat & gluten as a toddler, he went on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet. Having been on this diet for over 15 years, Alexander has learned how to create culinary dishes that are both diet-friendly and delicious. Many of the recipes he has enjoyed over the years will be showcased on the vulner-able blog, starting with an almond flour-based vegetable cake , which is a long-time staple of his everyday diet.After many sleepless nights, Alexander and his father have also partnered with SGT Nutraceuticals, the creators of Life Infused Pain Relief+ CBD, the first & only medicinal CBD product of its kind. Life Infused is a 100% organic nanoized (not nano-enhanced) hemp extract containing zero THC, which means it has no psychoactive substances.Because the product is made of nanoparticles and is not simply nano-enhanced, it is twenty times more easily absorbed by the human body as opposed to conventional CBD oil, allowing 95-100% of the particles to be fully absorbed by the body within as little as only 90 seconds. This CBD is also 100% water-soluble and can be added to beverages. Life Infused Pain Relief+ is whole spectrum CBD as designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The partnership between vulner-able and SGT Nutraceuticals came about as a result of Alexander's dad's search for a fast-acting and consistently effective CBD product. After a 2015 car accident and the resulting pain, anxiety, cramps, insomnia - and anything & everything that comes from a car accident injury - he has been approved to use CBD treatment since January 2019. He tried more than half a dozen providers without consistent results.After extensive research, Alexander's dad learned that the human body can only absorb a maximum of 5-15% of regular CBD oil. However, he also discovered that nanoized CBD allows for significantly greater and faster absorption and typically takes effect in only a few minutes. Then, he came across SGT Nutraceuticals. After using their products, he experienced several nights of sound uninterrupted sleep, and many other benefits. He also noticed the benefits of the Life Infused CBD almost immediately.The vulner-able blog was the perfect opportunity to couple Alexander’s passion for healthy eating with his dad's passion for continuous research. This pairing will enable blog readers to take advantage of resources that will help them not only cultivate a healthy, thriving lifestyle, but in a way that facilitates the highest and best use of the tools, resources & ingredients to do so, above and beyond conventional wisdom of the topics covered.In addition, the partnership with SGT Nutraceuticals will allow vulner-able to offer exclusive discounts on innovative CBD products as a gift to readers.vulner-able readers can have SGT Nutraceuticals products for additional discounts on top of deals & perks they're already entitled to.To claim these additional discounts, use the coupon code SGBXG6 in checkout at SGTNutraceuticals.com.For more information about gluten & wheat-free recipes and reports on medicinal CBD, visit vulner-able.com, and be sure to read the blog's inaugural publication: What Is THC-Free CBD? ABOUT VULNER-ABLE.COMvulner-able is a lifestyle blog that focuses on promoting healthy living through nutritional eating and nanoparticulate CBD. The blog shares tasty gluten & wheat-free gourmet recipes as well as exploring the myths and secrets of the numerous products in today’s medicinal cannabis and hemp industry.



