Social Media Influencers Helping Close the Gender Wage Gap

It is all over the news, Gender Wage Gap, but the solution lies with people making changes both at the ground level as well as at the top management positions.

Gender pay equity is one of the most foundational ways to create an inclusive environment. During my career, it has become very clear that gender pay equity is a daily practice.” — Rachel Ernst, Vice President of Employee Success at Reflektive

Rachel Ernst, Vice President of Employee Success at Reflektive, was recently interviewed by Candice Georgiadis on this gender wage issue.Ok let's jump to the main focus of our interview. Even in 2019, women still earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?First and foremost, the wage gap is perpetuated by bias and employees’ ability and confidence to negotiate pay. The playing field that men and women enter is not level — and this is not always a conscious decision. Many companies fail to perform regular compensation audits to look for discrepancies in pay and promotion rates, as well as ensure they are in line with market standards. Furthermore, companies that uncover discrepancies may have trouble finding budget to rectify them. Overall salary may not tell the whole story either, especially in industries that tend to generate wealth through stock options. Women in tech only get about half of the company equity men receive, indicating a much larger gender pay gap than salary alone would suggest.The wage gap is not just about unequal paychecks. At every company, regardless of well intent, subconscious bias seeps into the workplace every day and throughout all stages of the employee lifecycle. Bias can impact who gets promoted and who receives raises — which generally tends to be men more than women as they progress in level. If awareness of these biases isn’t there, they will continue on in a vicious cycle.If the highest-level executives at a company aren’t making a conscious effort and commitment to close the gender wage gap, it likely won’t happen. Changing long-held business standards and expectations around pay equity requires an executive team that leads by example. Recent research we conducted at Reflektive reveals that half of American employees do not feel that their leaders follow through on their commitments. Trust between employees and corporate leadership is difficult to build and can diminish quickly, which can result in very challenging situations. A leadership team that says, "We recognize this is an issue, and here is what we're actively doing to solve for it" opens up the floor for accountability and real progress. If it's not made a business priority, the wage gap will persist or even increase. Gender pay equity is a daily practice, and it requires the whole company to be on board to ensure that it is happening. Get all the details of the interview here Another individual making waves in the business world, Andrea Brooks, founder of the digital platform Sava, was also interviewed on this topic. An excerpt is copied here:Can you recommend five things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.Lead by example. Pay equally. Take a look at your org chart and make sure salaries for equal levels of responsibility are being compensated equally.Address healthcare and lack of free childcare. Many other developed countries with the type of wealth we have provide both free, high-quality child care and health care. This is not out of reach in the U.S. if we change our minds and make it a priority. Currently, the cost of high-quality childcare make it financially not worth it for many women to keep working with young children, even if they prefer to.If men make more money, women are continually encouraged to be the ones that stay home. See number 1 and 2!Tackle myths and stigmas re: biological inequality. We need to let go of the idea that women are better or worse at certain types of jobs. People of any gender can do any job they put their mind to.Mentor women to ask for more money. I work with other women founders and I constantly see them trying to bootstrap, raise only what they “need” while men come in asking for what it takes to really blow out an idea from the beginning. At the risk of sounding like a broken record — we have to encourage women to ask for more money! Read more on this topic and this interview here 