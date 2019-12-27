Being Resilient Can Make All the Difference

Lauren and Rachel Simmons, founders of IND Beverages Judge Graham served as the Chief Marketing & New Business Officer of Ansira

Change your future by being resilient, pushing ahead through challenging times

Surround yourself with positive energy (people and things) — this one is so huge for me. I’ve always been picky about who I bring into my circle.” — Lauren and Rachel Simmons, founders of IND Beverages

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.In a world where everything is interconnected with near instant effect, resiliency is imperative for survival. Fotis Georgiadis tackles this need head on with some interview, 2 of which are highlighted in this release.Interviewing Lauren and Rachel Simmons, founders of IND Beverages, Fotis Georgiadis gets some great info on how to be more resilient, while at the same time helping further the branding and image of IND Beverages.Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.#1 Be present and aware — it is so hard to be focused but it’s essential in life. We’re all so busy all the time so I am working really hard to make sure that I am really present in situations and not focusing on the past.#2 Listen & learn — I’ve learned over the years that I don’t know everything. I have a very strong personality, but in this business you have to be willing to hear others out and listen to constructive criticism. My way is not always the right way. I continue to work on listening better to others and not being afraid to ask for help. It takes a village and you need all the help you can get when starting your own business.#3 Surround yourself with positive energy (people and things) — this one is so huge for me. I’ve always been picky about who I bring into my circle. It amazing how much energy and drama from other people can weigh on your own personality and mood. It’s so important to see the positive and live in the positive. I don’t hold grudges, that kind of negativity will bring you down.#4 Take Risks — If you don’t try, you’ll never know. Life is too short and we cannot be afraid to take risks and believe in our abilities. My sister and I question if we started this business at the right time or we’re too late but it’s a risk we’re both willing to take. We believe in our brand and believe in each other and there is no other person I would be taking this journey with.#5 Believe in yourself — none of the other steps work if you don’t first believe in your own strength. Catch the whole interview here The same question, posed by Fotis Georgiadis to Judge Graham who served as the Chief Marketing & New Business Officer of Ansira before selling it, further enhances our understanding of resiliency and how it can be applied to produce better and faster results.Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.1. You have to have real experience before you can understand resilience. You must have a supportive tribe and surround yourself with encouraging and supportive people. Those who can’t bounce back often don’t have the right people in their lives. It’s all about your environment.2. You have to believe in yourself first. If you don’t have confidence in yourself to be great, then it is never going to happen. You must be comfortable with yourself, and this is not an ego thing.3. Have to know your craft, to be resilient at anything. Let’s say you get cut from the dance team or football or business, you have to step back and say why did this happen, and take ownership or your mistakes. You can’t win at the highest level until you understand what went wrong.4. You can’t overthink things. If you sit there and think about the situation and don’t just go take action, you aren’t going to get out of it; it will overtake you. If you say ‘I need a week to rethink’ when a major deal falls through, everything would compound. You have to think, ‘what is the action I can take right now to fix this.’5. Have thick skin. You can’t take it personally and always remember ‘haters are going to hate.’ The full interview is available here Fotis Georgiadis completes two tasks at once during these interviews by brings knowledge to the masses while enhancing corporate and individual images and brands. Both of these things are key in today's whirlwind business environment.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.