Powerful Frequency Specific Microcurrent Treatment Now Available in Tucson for the First Time

Tucson Biofeedback, Biofeedback, Neurofeedback And Frequency Clinic in Tucson Arizona Frequency Specific Microcurrent at Tucson Biofeedback Frequency Specific Microcurrent Increases ATP Production by 500%

100 Year Old Technology that Rapidly Heals Tissue, Removes Pain and Stops Inflammation in its Tracks now Available at Tucson Biofeedback

The Resonance Effect. 100+ Year Old Frequency Applications are Changing Medicine and our Approach to Healing” — Dr. Anna Blessing

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tucson, AZ, USA; 16 January 2020- Our health is our greatest asset and yet so many people struggle daily with pain, anxiety, trauma and discomfort, battling to find solutions for conditions that traditional medicine doesn’t recognize or understand how to treat. Now, for the first time, Tucson residents will have access to a gentle and effective treatment that promises dramatic results for a range of common and uncommon conditions.Tucson Biofeedback, a clinic devoted and specializing in Biofeedback, Neurofeedback and Advanced Technological Approaches to Healing is the first clinic to bring this powerful 100+ year old technology to the people of Tucson and surrounding cities. Frequency Specific Microcurrent (FSM) treatment - a technique for alleviating paining and boosting healing mechanisms in the body by delivering a low-level electrical current to certain parts of the body is now available at Tucson Biofeedback.According to the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. McMakin’s published papers on FSM, “Frequency Specific Microcurrent increases ATP Production by 500%, increases protein synthesis by 70%, increases amino acid transport by 40% and increases cAMP in human lymphocytes – in vivo. It also activates signal transduction.” All of this equates to highly effective support in reducing challenges from conditions like: fibromyalgia, headaches, chronic muscle pain, injuries, even asthma and kidney stones.”Tucson Biofeedback has been aiding people with mild to chronic health conditions for nearly a decade, providing Biofeedback, Neurofeedback and custom nutrition to help patients rebalance their bodies. Biofeedback, is a treatment system that has been around since 1908 , when it was first discovered by a Professor at Harvard University. The method has since been backed by hundreds of clinical studies and can be used in a multitude of ways to re-harmonize the body's physiology and provide valuable feedback and awareness of each unique body’s triggers and reactions.Over time the technology has evolved. Sensors for biofeedback systems monitor biological data such as heart rate, brain waves, blood pressure, breathing patterns, muscular tension, skin conductance, electro-magnetic pathways, reactions to specific stimuli such as sensitivities, stress and sensitivity to pain.Their approach? To fill in the gap that our current healthcare system is leaving, by communicating directly with the physiology and neurology of the individual. By taking a different look into the health and well-being of the whole person through advanced technology. “Our services are non-invasive, safe and FDA Registered. We work closely with both allopathic and alternative practitioners in the Tucson area to work together in helping people achieve a better quality of life” says Dr. Anna Blessing.Connie. B, a patient of Tucson Biofeedback saw rapid and impressive results: "13 years, I was suffering from debilitating fatigue, chronic migraines, digestive issues and anxiety/depression. I was tired of taking prescriptions and masking my issues, I sought out so many forms of natural treatments for relief from acupuncture, chiropractic, counseling, multiple diets etc. I was beyond frustrated when I found Tucson Biofeedback. I am 1/2 way through my treatment program and am migraine free, my energy is insane, and the anxiety/digestive issues are almost gone,”.The team at Tucson Biofeedback are all caring and qualified professionals, each with their own personal stories of healing. Having dealt with issues such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, depression and anxiety, chronic pain and more themselves. This is why they can relate closely to their patients and understand that health and wellbeing is a recipe that is unique to each individual. One that requires collaboration and participation on behalf of the patient.“Since 2012, we have worked with over 2500 people to improve their lives and overall health and wellbeing. Our clinic operates as a Healing Ministry. Pastoral Medicine understands, acknowledges and approaches the whole person – mind, body and spirit. We recognize that it is all intertwined, and in order to truly heal the whole person must be addressed simultaneously” says Dr. Anna Blessing.“The simple Truth is: The Power that Mad the Body Heals the Body’, our job is to find the interferences, remove them then equip the body with what it requires to achieve functional health and well-being.”Tucson Biofeedback has supported people with conditions ranging from: Migraine Headaches, Autoimmune Conditions, PTSD, Fibromyalgia, Anxiety, Depression, Food Sensitivities and more.For further information and PR enquiries, please contact:Tucson BiofeedbackText Us: (520) 314-6894info@tucsonbiofeedback.comFacebook I Youtube

Tucson Biofeedback's Founder Dr. Anna Blessing on Tucson Radio Discussing the Benefits of Biofeedback And Frequency Applications for a Myriad of Health Issues



