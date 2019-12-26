Human Rights Education Luncheon for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Memorial Day

CCHR Florida will co-host the Event with the Church of Scientology of Tampa at the Church’s historic Ybor Square at 1300 E. 8th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605.

CCHR helped to expose psychiatry’s shocking role in the systematic murder of 6 million Jews in the documentary Psychiatry: An Industry of Death.” — Samuel Guillard, Executive Director for CCHR Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Florida, a nonprofit mental health watchdog organization dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuses, will be participating in the International Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration on Monday, January 27, 2020 for religious and human rights activists.

The systematic murder of around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe, known commonly as the Holocaust, but also referred to as the Shoah, is commemorated each year on the day that the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviets, nearly 8 months before the official end of World War II.

CCHR Florida will co-host the Event with the Church of Scientology of Tampa at the Church’s historic Ybor Square at 1300 E. 8th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605. The event is open to everyone, from 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM. Judy Bechar, international singer from Israel will perform in honor of victims of the Holocaust.

The Men Behind the Holocaust.

Before the Nazi regime even came to power, German psychiatrists proposed the extermination of mental health patients and developed processes and systems to murder patients by the thousands with euthanasia, including eugenically sterilizing patients. [1] Then, during Nazi Germany’s reign, organized psychiatry established six psychiatric facilities where 100,000 German mental patients were killed. These psychiatric facilities provided the training, personnel, and technologies to exterminate millions of Jews and other people the Nazi psychiatrists deemed unworthy of life. Medical professionals who participated in the post-Holocaust Nuremberg trials concluded that the Holocaust would not have factually taken place without psychiatry’s influence and irreplaceable role.

For more information on the event, to confirm your attendance, or any questions about psychiatric abuses, please call CCHR Florida at 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections.

It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

SOURCES:

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23511221

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death - Watch on the Scientology Network



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.