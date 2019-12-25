Global Antacids Market Size And Growth Rates Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Antacids Global Market Report 2019 from its research database. The report is spread across 200 pages

The global antacids market was valued at about $4.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $4.55 billion at a CAGR of -0.4% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a look at our year-end deals on Opportunities and Strategies Reports! Up to 50% off on all licenses.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/discounted-reports.aspx

The global antacids market was valued at about $4.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $4.55 billion at a CAGR of -0.4% through 2022. Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.

The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, surgical simulators and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums and Pepto-Bismol.

Request For A Sample For The Global Antacids Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2415&type=smp

The global antacids market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The antacids market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors, h2 antagonist, acid neutralizers, pro-motility agents.

By Geography - The global antacids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America was the largest region in the antacids market in 2018.

Trends In The Antacids Market

Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.

Major players in the antacids market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC.

Antacids Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antacids market overviews, analyzes and forecasts antacids market size and growth for the global antacids market, antacids market share, antacids market players, antacids market size, antacids market segments and geographies, antacids market trends, antacids market drivers and antacids market restraints, antacids market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The antacids market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Place a direct purchase order @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2415

Where To Learn More

Read Antacids Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global antacids market

Data Segmentations: antacids market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Antacids Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, antacids market customer information, antacids market product/service analysis – product examples, antacids market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global antacids market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Antacids Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the antacids market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Antacids Sector: The report reveals where the global antacids industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Antacids Global Market Report 2019:

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2019

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs) - Global Forecast To 2022

Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.