R4G Launches Fun LA Social Project Help Fund Gift 100 Kids Awesome Treats
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with funding to help mentors and teachers gift 100 kids fulfilling education, and life experiences.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We want to help Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mentors, and Teachers too who love to do more good; and fulfill kids' dreams in LA. Our purposeful service is personal and meaningful."
How to Participate?
1. Meet Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good in person in Santa Monica.
2. Individual refers a company hiring professional staff. Recruiting for Good does the search, finds company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good shares finder's fee to fund kid's fun treat.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Now you can use your social network to positively impact kids' lives..."
About
Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund LA causes, fun creative contests, and community services www.RecruitingforGood.com
