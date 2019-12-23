Issued by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

Watchdog Calling for an Investigation into the Baker Acting of Children in Florida

Involuntary examinations are being initiated on children without parental knowledge. The parent finds out AFTER their child has been Baker Acted.

Mental Health Watchdog has received hundreds of calls from parents whose children were sent for involuntary psychiatric examinations without their knowledge.

Parental rights in Florida are in jeopardy and the Baker Act is one of the sources of erosion of these fundamental rights.”
— Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018 an astounding 36,078 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children in Florida, an almost 19% increase over the past four years. [1] Called a Baker Act, an involuntary examination of a minor allows for a child to be taken into custody and transported to a psychiatric facility without parental consent or knowledge.

Launching a campaign at the beginning of 2016 to put an end to this violation of parental rights, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog, has worked to educate families at hundreds of community events and has helped to raise awareness on this violation of child and parent rights to more than 208,000 concerned individuals.

CCHR’s campaign educates citizens on the existing law and provides parents with a form they can fill out and file with their children’s school. This form uses existing state law to help protect parental rights. Families interested in learning more about how to protect their children, or to obtain a copy of the form, are encouraged to visit the CCHR center at 109 N. Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater or to download the Parental Baker Act Non-Consent Form on the website, www.cchrflorida.org.

“The vast majority of calls we received from parents clearly show that the child never met the criteria for involuntary examination,” said Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida.

Over the past year CCHR has filed hundreds of complaints with government agencies and State Legislators reporting violations of human, parental and child rights and while some changes have been made the changes are not sufficient to stem the abusive use of the Baker Act.

As a result, CCHR is calling for the following:

• Steps implemented at a government level to ensure greater oversight and ultimate accountability for the for-profit and not-for-profit psychiatric treatment sector and its billing practices
• The abusive use of the Baker Act stopped and parental rights restored
• Substantial penalties enacted for violation of any point of the mental health law

“Parental rights in Florida are in jeopardy and the Baker Act is one of the sources of erosion of these fundamental rights,” said Stein. “Action needs to be taken now to protect families and restore rights.”

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

[1] https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/ba_usf_annual_report_2017_2018.pdf

Baker Act Abuse: A Stand for Rights in the Sunshine State (Trailer)

The Florida chapter of CCHR is a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Normal Childhood Behavior is not a Mental Illness

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

