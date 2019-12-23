AMERICAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES NEW CHICAGO, DALLAS-FORT WORTH FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Airlines has launched new winter service to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands with the arrival of flights from Chicago (ORD) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) today, December 21, 2019.Flights from Chicago O'Hare International Airport will serve Cyril E. King International Airport on Saturdays, beginning today through April 4, 2020. Flights from Dallas-Fort Worth will also begin today and will operate year-round on Saturdays.Utilizing Airbus 319 equipment with a 128-seat capacity, American Airlines #1109 departs Chicago at 9:20 a.m., arriving on St. Thomas at 3:59 p.m. The return service AA #1109 departs St. Thomas at 5 p.m., landing in Chicago at 8:34 p.m.The Dallas -Fort Worth service, on Boeing 757 aircraft with 176 seats, departs Dallas-Fort Worth on AA #1237 at 8:55 a.m., landing on St. Thomas at 3:40 p.m. AA #1251 departs St. Thomas at 1:51 p.m., arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth at 5:32 p.m."American Airlines is pleased to provide nonstop service to the beautiful island of St. Thomas from these important hubs ," said Alfredo Gonzalez , American's Managing Director, Caribbean . "We would like to thank the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, the Virgin Islands Port Authority, and other agencies for working seamlessly with us to make these flights possible.""We are delighted to inaugurate these flights which open up and enhance the very important Chicago and Texas markets," said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. "We are very happy with the deepening of our partnership with American Airlines and look forward to working with their team to bolster airlift to our Territory this winter and beyond."This winter, American Airlines also increases capacity to St. Thomas with the addition of a third daily flight between Miami and St. Thomas.The third daily flight, which began earlier this week, operates as a "same day turn", departing Miami International Airport at 8:35 a.m. and arriving at Cyril E. King International Airport at 12:14 p.m. The return service departs St. Thomas at 1:0 6 p.m. the same day it arrives, landing in Miami at 3:1 1 p.m.American will also extend Charlotte-St. Croix flights during the holiday period, and will serve the island with thrice weekly flights from Miami over the summer.About the U.S. Virgin IslandsFor more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com , follow us on Instagram ( @visitusvi) and become a fan on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI ). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel - including on-line check-in - making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easier than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, a passport is required for all but U.S. citizens.About American Airlines GroupAmerican Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more in-flight entertainment and access power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.ENDSSource: United States Virgin Islands Department of TourismContacts:Alani Henneman-Todman, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism +1 340 774-8784ahenneman@usvitourism.viAmerican Airlines Corporate Communications +1 817 967-1577mediarelations@aa.com



