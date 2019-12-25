AAHS APPLAUDS TRITON SOLAR FOR...LIGHTING THE FUTURE

MANHATTAN, NY, USA, December 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triton Solar is a consecutive recipient of The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences Six Star Diamond Award, bestowed by CEO/Chairman Joseph D. Cinque. Recognized for their achievements as the premium provider of end-to-end security and surveillance solutions for hotels and resorts, commercial clients, educational and higher learning institutions, government and single focus agencies such as homeland security just to name a few.We are extremely confident that Himanshu B. Patel along with his team at Triton Solar will be a great benefit to Hotels and other organizations within the Hospitality Industry. Triton Solar is the solution for providing power to keep guests, patrons, consumer’s, etc safe and comfortable during outages.We are pleased to introduce this advanced technology to Jay Gorisa of Gorsia Designs opening up his newest showroom in Kolkata, India late Spring 2020 joining his current showroom in Melbourne,Australia.We believe this is also needed for all our recipients in the Caribbean, such as Sir Royston Hopkin & Families Spice Island Beach Resort Grenada and for Butch Stewart’s Sandals and Beaches Resorts. In addition informing Zoe Lanham Vice President of The Addison Boca Raton, FL due to the unpredictable weather they all experience during hurricane season. We're also looking forward to bringing Triton’s innovations to Bahrain, China and reconnecting with two outstanding individuals heading several groups namely Alexander Regelmann COO D-Hotels and Resorts for Dogus Group headquarters Turkey and Ewald Biemans Owner of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba advising both on the new affiliation with Triton Solar.Intense weather conditions are uncontrollable that’s why we feel all should be informed on the great abilities Triton Solar can offer their organizations, were firm believers that "Nothing is better then having peace of mind” It's important to be current and on the cutting edge however mastering to ensure eco- friendly practices with technology is best globally and that’s just what Triton Solar's claim to fame is.



