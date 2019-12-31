HFI-U Recommends Custodial Management Software for Creating Healthy Learning Spaces

SuperACE Custodial Management Software Makes the Complicated Simple.

Using the right custodial management software positively affects health, safety, and sustainability.

Knowledge is power, and the right software empowers custodial departments to make good decisions” — Allen Rathey, HFI-U

NAMPA, ID, US, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Facilities Institute University (HFI-U) is advising schools and colleges to utilize Custodial Management (CM) software to plan, manage, improve, and forecast activities in a system approach to help custodians ensure the cleanliness, safety, and health of learning environments.

“Custodial software should be powerful enough to integrate, apply, and track an enormous amount of data,” noted Allen Rathey, principal of HFI-U. “Knowledge is power, and the right software empowers custodial departments to make good decisions.”

One example is SuperACE (Supervisor's Assistant Custodial Expert)―used by 20% of California public schools―that enables setting up, continually improving, and managing the custodial department.

SuperACE―developed by Management and Communication Consultants (MC2)―includes more than 100 customizable cleaning and quality assurance benchmarks, safety guidelines, backup reminders, more than 50 reports, and robust functions including the ability to:

1. Plan, Schedule, Dispatch, Measure, Improve, and Report

2. Quantify Impact of “What-if” Scenarios: Changing Cleaning Methods, Frequencies, Labor Rates, Cleanable Areas such as Portable Buildings, etc.

3. Test Alternative Cleaning Procedures

4. Track and Pursue Green Seal, LEED, ISO Certification (certification requirements, such as documenting a floor care program)

5. Determine and Track “Best Practices”

6. Generate a Comprehensive Cleaning Manual

7. Compile and Print Custom Cleaning Advice

8. Create Engineered Cleaning Routes (Zone, “Team”) with Work Hours and Labor Costs

9. Evaluate Custodial Staffing, Reallocation, or Reduction

10. Individually, Globally Change Tasks and Frequencies

11. Publish Cleaning Schedules for “Route Books” or Posting in Classrooms, Other Areas

12. Create Inspection Checklists (Sample Inspection Guidelines Included) and Setup/Put Away, and Pre/Post-Event Checklists

13. Conduct On-site Inspections with a Mobile Device

14. Track One-Time Jobs, Costs, & Reimbursements via a “Mini Work Order” System

15. Track Equipment and Repair Costs

16. Track Vendors and Purchases of Supplies and Equipment

17. Manage an Inventory System to Track Vendors and Supplies

18. Track Employee Inspections and Activities with ‘Speed-Add’ Feature

19. Browse Room Cleaning – By Site, Room, Route

20. Create and Manage Room “Master Info Forms”

21. Provide Cloud-based Hosting

22. Work on All Systems: PC, Tablet/iPad, SmartPhone

23. Provide Longer Lasting, Cleaner, Safer, More Sanitary Buildings at Reduced Cost

24. Clean Safer and Smarter, Not Harder.

“SuperACE does more than help with the mechanics of managing custodians,” noted Perry Shimanoff, software co-developer and principal of MC2. “By freeing up supervisors from data management, it assists them to focus on staff development, improving levels of service, correcting problem areas, and much more.”

Disclaimer: While HFI-U does not endorse products, it assists the facilities community by calling attention to innovation that positively affects health, safety, and sustainability.



