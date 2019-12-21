Attorney William Bronchick Launches Seller Financing Website for Real Estate

Attorney William Bronchick

Attorney and best-selling author William Bronchick Launches Seller Financing Website for informing the public on creative ways to buy and sell real estate.

When you are buying a house or commercial property and cannot qualify for traditional bank financing, these techniques can make it easier to get into a property” — William Bronchick

When you are selling a house or commercial property that isn't moving, seller financing can be a great incentive to attract new buyers. Also, you can command a higher price when offering creative terms, as well as earn a nice rate of return on your equity. There are also tax benefits to defer capital gains tax when selling a property with financing.

When you are buying a house or commercial property and cannot qualify for traditional bank financing, these techniques can make it easier to get into a property. Since a bank or lender is not involved, you negotiate terms directly with the seller, without stringent regulations that lenders usually apply.

It's a win/win for seller and buyer!

The challenge is that most people don't know about or are confused about these types of transactions. Attorney and best-selling author William Bronchick created http://www.sellerfinancingattorney.com to inform the public on how to engage in these types of transactions. The website explains five different ways to buy or sell a property with seller financing!

Attorney and best-selling author William Bronchick has been practicing real estate law since 1991 and has been an active investor in real estate since 1993. He is the past president of the Colorado Association of Real Estate Investors and the founder of the Colorado Landlords Association (http://www.colandlords.com).

