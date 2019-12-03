New Colorado Landlords Association Provides Education and Networking for Real Estate Investors with membership, meetings, events, and online training.

AURROA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Colorado Landlords Association Provides Education and Networking for Real Estate Investors in Colorado. Founded by Attorney & Best-Selling real estate author William Bronchick, a landlord and real estate investor with 26 years' experience. Bronchick is also the founder and past president of the Colorado Association of Real Estate Investors.

Colorado now has a top-tier education and networking forum for buy and hold investors of all sizes - from single-family and multi-family homes to large apartment buildings and everything in between. Monthly meetings and membership offer Colorado landlords a place to network, learn, and find potential deals and/or partners for landlording.

The Colorado Landlords Association offers individual and family memberships that provide free admission to monthly meetings and access to the members-only portal at http://www.colandlords.com.

The Colorado Landlords Association also offers business memberships and vendor booths at meetings for related vendors who provide services to landlords and real estate investors.

Monthly meetings are generally the second Weds of each month at the Radisson Denver/Aurora Hotel near I-225 and Parker Road from 7-9 PM. Individuals can attend for a small door free. Members attend free.

Anyone who is or is thinking of becoming a landlord in Colorado is welcome to attend, as well as real estate professionals and service providers.

Join the email notification lists at http://www.colandlords.com to find out about monthly meetings and events.



