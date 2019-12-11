Colorado Landlords Association announces inaugural meeting January 8, 2020 at the Radisson Hotel Denver SE/Aurora at I-225 & Parker Road at 7:00 PM

The guest speaker will be best-selling real estate author and attorney William Bronchick, past president and founder of the Colorado Association of Real Estate Investors. Mr. Bronchick will discuss his simple, yet effective formula for evaluating any income property, whether single-family, small multi-family or apartment building. Use his simple, five-step strategy to determine whether an income property is worth buying or keeping.

Colorado Landlords Association ("COLA") is a professional education and networking group for landlords of all sizes in Colorado, from single-family homes to large apartment buildings. COLA features a members-only website at www.colandlords.com, as well as regular monthly meetings and training events.

COLA offers memberships for individuals, families, and business vendors, who are thoroughly screened before they can promote their services to COLA members. COLA business members have a listing on www.colandlords.com and vendor booths at meetings and events.

COLA is the only landlord association in Colorado catering to BOTH apartment owners and single-family house owners. Topics of discussion at the monthly meetings include deal analysis, financing, property management, tax and legal issues, legislation, market forecasts, and much more.

