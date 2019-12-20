Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) considers canceling EURIS GROUP- Brandon Hill Capital Bank Capitalization JV

Enerkon Solar International, Powering the future, through renewable Technology” — Benjamin Ballout

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) considers canceling EURIS GROUP- Brandon Hill Capital Bank Capitalization JV, this according to a Statement By ENERKON CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout this afternoon.

Mr. Ballout stated that due to a potential Breach by the Euris Group and Brandon Hill Capital we have taken on liabilities and damages due to delays in their performance of agreed and promised corporate actions.

Mr. Ballout Stated that the cancellation was not imminent however as he gave their companies 60 days extra to comply and will give them another 30 days while otherwise the company will move to call full breach of contract and consider to cancel the capitalization moving to litigation for damages.

In other news Enerkon Solar International has filed a patent for a new Fuel Cell Technology that is potentially disruptive incorporating a new system of Fuel Cell production and materials content (Non Lithium Cell that can power an e- vehicle nearly 2800 kilometers per cell and exchange them in 90 seconds at point of exchange locations) - while the new technology utilizes an additional nano particle technology and anti gel forming agonist. The company will consider partnering with E- Vehicle factories and others in 2020 to launch this new technology which reduces the weigh and cost by more than 40% in the manufacture of E- Vehicles in addition to extended range and ease of exchange for new fuel cells.

Other new Technologies will be released to the public when development has matured over the next ear and follows part of the companies technology divisions program announced in late 2018 and early 2019 this year.

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not

reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire

at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not

rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any

investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an

endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a

total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such

statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. These

statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in

accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same



