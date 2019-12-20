Fox Searchlight's A Hidden Life In Theaters Now

A Hidden Life One Sheet

Based On Real Events From Visionary Writer-Director Terrence Malick

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hidden Life In Theaters Now

Based on real events, from writer-director Terrence Malick, A Hidden Life is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keep his spirit alive.

Fox Searchlight Pictures presents, an Elizabeth Bay Production in association with Aceway and Studio Babelsberg, A Hidden Life. Written and Directed by Terrence Malick, the film stars August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser and Ulrich Matthes. The producers are Grant Hill, p.g.a., Dario Bergesio, Josh Jeter and Elisabeth Bentley. Executive Producers are Marcus Loges and Adam Morgan. The filmmaking team includes director of photography Joerg Widmer, production designer Sebastian Krawinkel, film editors Rehman Nizar Ali, Joe Gleason and Sebastian Jones, music by James Newton Howard and costume designer Lisy Christl.

