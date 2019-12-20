Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5 Endorsed by School Board Members Chuck Shaw & Erica Whitfield

Karen Brill, Democrat, for County Commission, District 5

School Board members rally behind Brill citing her local experience, collaborative approach, and problem-solving abilities

Karen has a long history of local leadership and involvement. She is always there, listening, and working hard to improve all aspects of our community.” — Erica Whitfield, Palm Beach County School Board Member.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5, today announces endorsements by School Board Vice-Chair Chuck Shaw and Board Member Erica Whitfield. Shaw and Whitfield join a long list of major endorsements including the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Palm Beach County’s Constitutional Tax Collector Anne Gannon, The Realtors® of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale, Former Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, and dozens of community and neighborhood leaders.

“I witnessed first-hand Karen’s willingness to roll-up her sleeves and spend time looking for new ways to do things. She wouldn’t settle for just doing things the same way, because that’s how it’s always been done. Her plan to increase collaboration between the district and the county to optimize usage and save money is a good idea. As County Commissioner, Karen’s innovative ideas and can-do attitude would be a true benefit to all the residents of Palm Beach County,” said Chuck Shaw, Vice-Chair of the Palm Beach County School Board.

“Karen has a long history of local leadership and involvement. She is always there, listening, and working hard to improve all aspects of our community. There’s no doubt Karen will bring to the County Commission that same level of passion and dependability that she’s brought to the school district,” said Erica Whitfield, Palm Beach County School Board Member.

“I am honored to have the endorsement by my colleagues on the School Board in my campaign for County Commission District 5,” stated Karen Brill. “I’m proud of our collective achievements while serving on the School Board, and I’m grateful to earn their support as I seek to continue my service to Palm Beach County as County Commissioner. I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the district on ways to help improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Longtime resident Brill was elected to the Palm Beach County School Board in November 2010, where she helped oversee a multi-billion-dollar budget, ensure transparency and accountability, and protect taxpayer dollars. Brill has been actively involved in public education, notably as an advocate for students with disabilities. She’s also a licensed realtor with more than eight years of residential sales experience and has more than 40 years of business experience with an emphasis on business development and marketing.

Brill serves as a Board Member for Community Alliance of Palm Beach County, as well as the Educational Foundation of Palm Beach County. She is a member of the Realtors® Association of the Palm Beaches, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA) Delegate, a graduate of Florida’s Partners in Policymaking, and served six years on the State Advisory for the Education of Exceptional Students.

Brill graduated summa cum laude from Palm Beach Atlantic College with a Bachelor of Science in Organization Management and received her Master of Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

We welcome you to follow Karen Brill at www.KarenBrill.com or contact her at Karen@KarenBrill.com.

Paid by Karen Brill, Democrat, for County Commission, District 5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.