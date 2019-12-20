Veteran and successful business owner donates thousands of dollars worth of toys for the Santa Bob Giveaway.

Local Entrepreneur Donates Big for Bob Telmosse Foundation

Colorado Springs, CO: Local entrepreneur Bruce Parkman, CEO of a private global company and founder of two veteran charities donated over $2500.00 worth of brand-new toys for the Bob Telmosse Foundation’s Annual Santa Bob Giveaway.

Mr. Parkman has routinely donated to this charity for the past five years. “It’s a true privilege to be able to give back and take care of our own community. This Foundation has done such a tremendous job taking care of the children and families who need a lift. They’ve made Christmas special for them and I love being able to help out and put a smile on a child’s face,” says Parkman.

The 2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway is this Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Norris Penrose Event Center, located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road.

This will be the 37th year of the annual Christmas Giveaway. The Foundation is focused on keeping alive both the Christmas Spirit and commitment to improving the lives of children and families in the Pikes Peak Region.

About Bruce Parkman: Mr. Parkman is a resident of Colorado Springs, CO and is the Chief Executive Officer of MainNerve, a provider of end-to-end Defense Grade™ cyber security services, and CEO of Blue Light, the leading provider of analytic training, software development, service and support for IBM i2 Analyst Notebook in the U.S. Mr. Parkman spent 21 years in the US Army, including 18 years as a Green Beret serving in a variety of assignments in 7th and 10th Special Forces Groups and with the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center and School before retiring as a Sergeant Major in May of 2001.

