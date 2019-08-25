SMB ISAO Executive Director Receives Information Sharing Hall of Fame Award

Bonnie Moss, executive director, recognized as an Information Sharing Hall of Fame Award winner for being identified as a notable leader and visionary.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US, August 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Moss, executive director of the SMB ISAO, has been recognized as an Information Sharing Hall of Fame Award winner for being identified as a notable leader and visionary based upon her leadership in advancing, growing and shaping the information sharing community.

The ISAO Standards Organization (ISAO SO) award ceremony for the Information Sharing Hall of Fame Awards was held on Thursday, August 22 at the 2019 International Information Sharing Conference in San Antonio, Texas. These awards recognize those individuals and organizations who have demonstrated the highest standards of professional competence and selflessness and have contributed significantly to the promotion of the information sharing ecosystem.

“On behalf of my entire team, we’re honored to receive this and to be recognized for the ongoing and tireless efforts of all of us,” said Bonnie Moss. “The Small and Mid-Size Business market is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and they have a unique set of operation requirements especially when combating cybercrime. Offering the SMB’s sophisticated threat intelligence and real solutions is a constant, and we’ll continue to improve this ecosystem.”

Information Sharing Hall of Fame Award winners are nominated by their peers in the information sharing ecosystem. Moss was nominated for her positive attitude and continuous efforts to actively engage the information sharing community, and hard work in improving the cybersecurity posture of small- and mid-sized businesses across the nation through effective information sharing and analysis related to cybersecurity risks, incidents and best practices.

“Bonnie has been a strong supporter of both the ISAO SO as well as information sharing in general,” said Dr. Greg White, executive director of the ISAO SO. “Her efforts have aided immeasurably in helping to establish and grow the information sharing ecosystem.”

In 2018, the SMB ISAO was inducted into the Information Sharing Hall of Fame for the organization’s strong commitment to advancing information sharing to create a more secure and resilient nation.

About the ISAO SO

The ISAO Standards Organization is a non-governmental organization established October 1, 2015, led by the Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) with support from LMI and R-CISC. The ISAO SO’s mission is to improve the Nation’s cybersecurity posture by identifying standards and guidelines for robust and effective information sharing and analysis related to cybersecurity risks/incidents and cybersecurity best practices. The ISAO SO works with existing information sharing organizations, owners and operators of critical infrastructure, relevant agencies, and other public and private sector stakeholders through a consensus-driven standards development process to identify a common set of voluntary standards for the creation and functioning of ISAOs. Visit ISAO.org for more information.



