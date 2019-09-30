The strategic partnership provides both organizations’ a singular focus on the needs of small businesses.

Survive Cyber™ partners with the National Small Business Association (NSBA).

The strategic partnership provides both organizations’ a singular focus on the needs of small businesses.

Colorado Springs, CO: Survive Cyber™, a national product powered by SMB iSAO, is announcing its recent partnership with the National Small Business Association (NSBA), in order to help its members better protect themselves from the increasing risks associated with a cyber incident. The Survive Cyber™ product is widely recognized as providing an affordable protection platform for small businesses that help reduce cybersecurity vulnerabilities and minimizes the legal and financial risks associated with a breach. Its members gain access to US government-backed legal protections against breach-related lawsuits and regulatory fines, access to sophisticated cyber resources and threat alerts and a $100,000 cyber insurance policy.

Offering NSBA members access to this risk mitigation cybersecurity platform that is specifically designed for the unique needs of the small business community is a logical step. “As the nation’s longest running small-business advocacy organization, our mission is to stand up for the best interests of this community,” says Todd McCracken, President and CEO of NSBA. “Statistics show cyber-attacks are hitting small businesses at an increasing rate. Small-business owners must be aware that their companies represent prime opportunities for hackers and this partnership with Survive Cyber can make it easier and more affordable for small businesses to protect themselves.”

“Survive Cyber is very excited to partner with NSBA,” says Greg Osinoff, Chief Strategy Officer at Survive Cyber. “The two company’s’ laser focus on supporting the interests of the small business community are directly aligned. Survive Cyber’s cybersecurity risk mitigation platform is unique. For as little as $19.95 per month, members get an amazing protection package. It’s easy to implement, affordable and it works.”

For more information about the partnership, please visit: https://nsba.biz/membership/nsba-sponsors-partners/survive-cyber/



About Survive Cyber™: Survive Cyber is an affordable cyber risk protection platform for small and mid-sized businesses. Their mission is to help members reduce their cybersecurity vulnerabilities and minimizes the legal and financial risks associated with a breach. Powered by SMB iSAO, members gain access to an effective business protection service designed to help survive a cyber-attack. Please visit www.survivecyber.com.

About NSBA: Celebrating more than 80 years representing America’s small-business owners, NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization with 65,000 members in every state and every industry in the U.S. We are proud to be the nation’s first small-business advocacy organization. NSBA boasts decades of small-business advocacy expertise, from our long-serving leadership to our knowledgeable and well-connected government affairs team—we have who it takes to get the job done. NSBA offers access to the latest resources, information, and best practices in advocacy and communications for our members, government offices, and the media. Please visit: https://nsba.biz/

