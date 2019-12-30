HFI-U Issues Brief: How to Reach Your Green Stretch Goals in Floor Care

75% Water Savings by Effectively Stretching Resources

Innovative floorcare equipment now makes water conservation easy, while reducing costs, and improving outcomes.

NAMPA, ID, US, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As sustainability needs grow, a new form of floor care offers a viable, cost-effective method to lower water consumption, labor, and chemical use, while improving outcomes and extending the reach of constrained budgets.

It is appropriately called “Stretch” (i.e., "AutoVac Stretch") and, as the name implies, it enables more—and better—cleaning through use of an innovative platform that optimizes floor care through its 10-gallon solution delivery, recovery, filtration, and reuse method; in a classic application of the Recycle, Reduce, Reuse green cycle.

How It Works:

The compact system has a mop-bucket footprint featuring a unique water-saving, recovery method of cleaning that:

1. Recycles by dispensing solution to the floor to start the solution recovery and cleaning cycle; a

single-fill process that yields a 75% water reduction.

2. Reduces solution used through vacuum-recovery, cleaning, filtering, and reapplication of filtered

solution.

3. Reuses restored solution that retains excellent soil-removal ability and enables a 66% chemical

reduction while comparison tests show 99.8% removal of soil (AutoVac Stretch) vs. 99.4% (Auto

Scrubber) vs. 50.9% (Microfiber Mop) (Field Tests, John Richter/Miami University).

Stretch the Cleaning Budget

With 10 gallons capacity, Stretch = cleaning 25,000 sf per hour (equal to a 50-gallon auto scrubber): i.e., auto scrubbers clean 500 sf per gal of solution (Field Tests, Manufacturers), whereas “Stretch” cleans 2500 sf per gallon of solution (Field Tests, John Richter/Miami University).

Other Benefits

A. 1/3rd the cost of an equivalent auto scrubber.

B. Labor-saving; better and faster than mopping.

C. Lower cost of ownership: simple design, very little to malfunction or repair.

D. Fits with LEED-compliance goals; water-saving, healthier outcomes than mopping.

E. As it vacuums, it can eliminate pre-sweeping, and removes grit from floors improving floor gloss by 25%.

