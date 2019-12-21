“Vamos a Veracruz” Children’s Book Sells out at Target Online

Join Agustina on an adventure to Veracruz Join Agustina on her adventures in Mexico - Vamos a Veracruz Children's Book Author Alice Perez Author Alice Perez signs books at Agustina Reveal Party Author Alice Perez signs books at Barnes & Noble - Houston River Oaks Location

Book delivers strong message to all children about diversity. Vamos a Veracruz teaches children about a new language, culture, and travel experience!

When I received the news that Vamos a Veracruz sold out at Target I was in complete disbelief!” — Alice Perez, Author, Vamos A Veracruz

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awakening the curiously for different culture(s), travel, and experience(s), Vamos a Veracruz, a children’s book and work taking place in Mexico, has flown off the shelves selling out in late October at nationwide Target Online.Author Alice Perez, www.byaliceperez.com , strives to provide diversity among children’s literature as well as introduce children to different cultural backgrounds. Perez is a Texas native, born and raised in Houston. She has always had a passion for storytelling and writing. Perez wrote her first story at the early age of ten for a fourth grade class project. When the assignment was given, Perez was thrilled because she had an opportunity to express her love for writing. Little did she know that this would be the beginning of her own story.“When I received the news that Vamos a Veracruz sold out at Target I was in complete disbelief! Oddly enough it brought back a memory. All I could think about was a younger me, when I’d hoped and dreamed of becoming an author or a screenwriter some day. I am so grateful to have the amazing support that I have,” says Perez.As for the future of the "Vamos/Let’s Go To" series, I plan on introducing more places, characters, and interesting stories for my young readers to enjoy. For myself as an author, I will continue to develop my skills as a writer to become a more well-rounded and reliable source of different cultures in order to expand the cultural mindset of my audience.Creating the work, Perez wanted to honor her late grandmother. She shared an incredibly close bond with her growing up and wanted to keep her memory alive. The characters are all named after family members and Veracruz city is where her family origin is from. Vamos a Veracruz took about a year to complete. "I re-wrote the manuscript twice before publishing it in March of 2019," says Perez.Alice Perez’s goal is to take children to as many cities around the world and teach them culture awareness through her writing. She strives to have diverse children’s literature in classrooms everywhere one day.Vamos a Veracruz is available for purchase with all major retailers. Please be sure to check out www.byaliceperez.com for more details.You can also find Author Alice Perez in Texas Lifestyle Magazine: https://texaslifestylemag.com/lifestyle/five-minutes-with-alice-perez-author-of-vamos-a-veracruz/



