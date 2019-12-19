Enlightening the Masses on Solutions to the Gender Wage Gap

Amelia Ransom, Sr. Director of Engagement and Diversity at Avalara Taryn Oesch and Amy DuVernet, Training Industry Managers Candice Georgiadis

In order to impress the interviewer at my first job, I carried a fancy briefcase I’d received as a graduation gift. There was absolutely NOTHING in it.” — Amelia Ransom, Sr. Director of Engagement and Diversity at Avalara

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Amelia Ransom, Sr. Director of Engagement and Diversity at Avalara was highlighted in a previous interview by Candice Georgiadis on the gender wage gap topic. The full interview is also available on LinkedIn , further expanding to the masses the importance of this topic. When tools are used correctly, the impact is significantly increased, sometimes exponentially. Millenials were the first to truly embrace social media but Gen Z, the youngest among us, have further embraced and expanded the reach of social media, and are looking to enter the workforce without this gap. An excerpt of the interview is below:Even in 2019, women still earn about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes. Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?Well let’s be clear, that’s the pay gap for white women. The pay gap for black, Native and Latinx women is 61 cents, 58 cents and 53 cents, respectively. There’s one overarching factor here — sexism. Empirical data supports this. Sexism plays a role in the lives of women who work inside and outside the home, for the scholarly and the street smart, and it’s happening all around the world. Focusing all our attention on things like negotiating skills and whether we’re “likeable” will not solve this. Sexism is the root, so let’s fix the real problem. Continue reading the interview here Taryn Oesch and Amy DuVernet, Training Industry Managers were both interviewed by Candice Georgiadis on the topic of 'gender wage gap'. We see how different people see the issue and provide a multitude of solutions that fit most any industry. Candice Georgiadis' branding and image work is taking this topic to the 'street'.Can you share with our readers what your work is doing to help close the gender wage gap?My work is building organizational and operational muscle in the areas of inclusion and diversity. I’m not doing what I call “headline” work. I’m not trying to make a splash, but rather a difference. We are doing this through our own Employee Resource Groups, particularly our Women’s group, to hold us accountable to being the company we aspire to be. We’re teaching leaders how to lead diverse teams and doing our own internal wage gap study.Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.1. Improve pay in female-dominated occupations, such as education and nursing. This strategy will create greater incentives for talented people to enter these fields and recognize the important work that teachers and nurses perform. It will also help close the gender wage gap by boosting the income of these workers, the majority of whom are still women.2. Improve employer support of working parents, including flexible work options, paid maternity and paternity leave, and a culture that looks upon parenthood positively. For example, if a woman is able to take paid time off during her post-partum period, she will be able to maintain her income, return to work better prepared to perform and feel that her employer values her as a whole person rather than just a cog in the machine. If, after having children, she is able to take time off to attend school functions, work from home when her children are sick and otherwise be available as both an employee and a parent, she will be more likely to stay in the workforce and, thus, earn more money. For women who have taken a break from their careers, using programs like returnships can help accelerate their re-entry and earning potential.3. We’re interested in seeing how next year’s elections shake out in regards to equal pay and family leave legislation. If family leave becomes mandatory, our only concern is whether it’s mandatory for both genders. If employers are required to give maternity leave but not paternity leave, we worry that it will incentivize them not to hire women, particularly young women.4. Encourage pay transparency. When organizations go public on their wage gap (or lack thereof), it demonstrates their commitment to gender parity and encourages other employers to do the same. It also enables women to make decisions about where to accept jobs based on additional information (“Will I be paid the same as the men in my role and with my experience?”) and improves the company’s appeal to both job candidates and consumers. Read more of the tag team interview here The immense reach of social media allows people like Candice Georgiadis to instantly expose a huge segment of the population to topics, companies and individuals, thereby strengthening a brand or image along with introducing or further expanding understanding of many topics. The footprint created by this work brings results that are both instant as well as long lasting as once something is posted to the internet it is there 'forever'.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. 