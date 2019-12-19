Turning the Tide on Loneliness with Social Media

Dr. J. Paul Rand MBA, CPCN, owner of RSolutions Kevin Thompson, relationship coach and the founder of Ex Back Permanently

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Dr. J. Paul Rand MBA, CPCN, owner of RSolutions was recently interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis on the topic of loneliness and how vast the problem is. He is helping get the word out on this subject via social media. Linkedin article link expands the reach and shows the strong interest in the subject that is only recently coming to light.On a broader societal level, in which way is loneliness harming our communities and society?We are the only species with one unique brain neuron, something I will get into a bit later, separating our minds from all other mammals. Yet, as a society we are allowing the digital era to define us; to prohibit our ability to unlock our organically-dynamic abilities; to go beyond the digital content, to connect with people in real, right, and profound ways; to put the human back into our hearts, minds, body and essence. Why?Too Fast: We are moving too fast and lost value of the “Speed of patience” to put dynamic quality into our interactions and lives. More and frequent and constant exposure is actually linked to reduction in teen pregnancies since the 1990s, but massive increases in school violence, rates of anxiety, suicide ideation, drug addiction, and more. I explore the impact on families and community in my publication Dad-Job with fathers who have lost children, victims of school shootings, and others directly impacted because of the way loneliness is making a nasty impact on our communities. Why?Too much: Too much digital content, too much faster speeds, too much food we do not need, too much reliance on medications, too much manufactured drama and hype, too much negativity, too much meaningless content, too much traffic, too much noise! Consider one of the fastest growing internet rages (I won’t even honor it by giving you the name) providing mindless, short clip videos with absolutely no point. Too much! Why?Too Distracted: Our attention span is being reduced to such low levels due to over consumption; so much so that less than 7 people out of 10 who start will complete this interview to the finish. (that’s ok, I will take my time in appreciation for those seeking something real, right, and dynamically different seeking quality over quantity). The fact is, we have reduced our attention span for entertainment purposes (based on reading character novels of length) by over 30% in the past five years; for intellectual content the reduction of attention is so striking you would not believe them. Why? The full interview is available here Kevin Thompson, relationship coach and the founder of Ex Back Permanently, is another person recently interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis on this same topic. Loneliness is becoming an epidemic across the world as is discussed in this interview, an excerpt below:According to this story in Forbes, loneliness is becoming an increasing health threat not just in the US , but across the world. Can you articulate for our readers 3 reasons why being lonely and isolated can harm one’s health?1. As most commonly pointed out by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, humans need security. We have an innate need to feel safe, be it physically or emotionally. It’s impossible for anyone to develop such feelings of emotional safety and security when you’re feeling lonely and isolated. As much as we all have the subconscious tendency to seek out comfort and rely on a partner of the opposite sex, when that support system is no longer there, it’s just as important to be able to turn to others when we feel down and in need of support, otherwise those feelings of loneliness and isolation would end up becoming even more apparent.“Science from all fiends is telling us very clearly that we are not only social animals, but animals who need a special kind of close connection with others, and we deny this at our peril.” — Dr. Sue Johnson, “Hold Me Tight”Even if you are doing well in every other aspect of life, being lonely will affect your mental and emotional health. If you don’t have someone you can share your feelings with, someone you can rely on to be there for you, you will never have that sense of security and the loneliness will slowly creep its way into other aspects of your life.2. If you are lonely and isolated, your future romantic relationships might suffer. Once an individual feeling lonely and isolated receives the warmth and security that comes along with being in a romantic relationship, a co-dependence can easily start to develop, turning that co-dependence into an unhealthy addiction. With any addiction, there’s also the inevitable fear of one day losing or no longer having access to that drug. The fear may lead to neediness and insecurity that slowly eats away the foundations of a healthy relationship. Read the rest of the interview here By using his branding and image strengthening skills, Fotis Georgiadis continues to expand the reach of important topics across the globe. 