Global Orthopedic Accessories Market Size And Growth Rates Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

According to 2018 WHO report, around 20-50 million people globally receive non-fatal injuries every year due to road accidents.” — Abdul Wasay

The global orthopedic accessories market was valued at about $1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.9 billion at a CAGR of 1.4% through 2022. The increase in the number of medical cases due to road and sports accidents is driving the orthopaedic accessories market. The probability of bones and other muscle tissues getting ruptured is high in road and sports accidents, thus requiring orthopaedic accessories like arm support, knee braces and hip support for providing rigid support to the ruptured tissue and broken joint/bones during the treatment. Orthopaedic accessories immobilize the bones and give them time to heal. Also, orthopaedic accessories like bone cement and casting help in joining broken bones and filling in the void present in or between the bones.

The orthopedic accessories devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of orthopedic accessories and related services. Orthopedic accessories are used to fix or remove implants from the body. Some of the key products included in this market are bone cements, casting materials, and removal systems.

The global orthopedic accessories market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The orthopedic accessories market is segmented into bone cement, casting system, removal system

By Geography - The global orthopedic accessories is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Orthopedic Accessories Market

Companies in the orthopedic accessories market are increasingly using 3D printing technology to improve production efficiency and for making customized accessories as per the patient requirements. 3D Printing technology is a process of making complex structures which are built by stacking up thin layers of a material and cutting out unwanted parts. In the case of orthopedic treatment, many people have different body shapes and size. 3D Printing allows companies to manufacture accessories as per the requirement of the patient.

Potential Opportunities In The Orthopedic Accessories Market

With increase in geriatric population, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global orthopedic accessories market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the orthopedic accessories market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet Holding, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew PLC, McDavid

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic accessories market overviews, analyzes and forecasts orthopedic accessories market size and growth for the global orthopedic accessories market, orthopedic accessories market share, orthopedic accessories market players, orthopedic accessories market size, orthopedic accessories market segments and geographies, orthopedic accessories market trends, orthopedic accessories market drivers and orthopedic accessories market restraints, orthopedic accessories market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The orthopedic accessories market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global orthopedic accessories market

Data Segmentations: orthopedic accessories market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Orthopedic Accessories Market Organizations Covered: Stryker Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet Holding, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew PLC, McDavid

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, orthopedic accessories market customer information, orthopedic accessories market product/service analysis – product examples, orthopedic accessories market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global orthopedic accessories market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Orthopedic Accessories Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the orthopedic accessories market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Orthopedic Accessories Sector: The report reveals where the global orthopedic accessories industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

