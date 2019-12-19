2019 / 2020 New Year’s Eve Retreat with Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Retreat with spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey, from 29 December 2019 to 3 January 2020.This six-day, live-in retreat will be held at Bagus Agro Pelaga, located on the tropical island of Bali, Indonesia. The resort is nestled in the quiet rural village of Badung, about an hour north of the world-famous spiritual destination of Ubud. It offers an intimate experience of relaxation, rejuvenation, outstanding cuisine, and a brand-new spa that will further enhance the magic and wonder of being in the presence of this spiritual Master.Over the course of six powerful days, attendees will experience illuminating discourses, guided meditations, ecstatic singing, and direct personal guidance from Louix. Louix’s darshan facilitates profound transformation and healing, helping attendees to move into greater levels of self-mastery.Louix’s retreats, and all other events, are open to people of all backgrounds, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life. Children of all ages are welcome.For more information about Louix’s New Year’s Eve Retreat, and to register, please visit: https://www.louix.org/2019-2020-new-years-eve-retreat/ About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works ofLouix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



