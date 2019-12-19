Get a Tech to Come to Your Door with Smart Techs

Smart Techs gives users the power to buy, sell, repair and install smart products on one platform. Smart Techs is a full IT department in the palm of your hand!

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app has taken the power of the house call and upgraded it to the tech industry.

Smart Techs is available on the App Store and the Play Store. The app (designed by Integral App Studio) gives users the power to buy, sell, repair and install just about any smart technology product on one platform. With Smart Techs, users can request a smart technician to come to their homes, workplaces, or wherever they are and help them resolve their tech issues.

“It’s a full IT department in the palm of your hand,” says Smart Techs CEO Rohan Shrestha. “Our goal with Smart Techs is to give people a way to eliminate the frustration of dealing with all the different layers of getting a tech solution accomplished.”

Smart Techs allows users to rate the technicians in their area, schedule appointments, and use the Smart Deals marketplace to buy and sell electronic devices in the app. Users can chat with a tech to analyze the issues to save time and money by avoiding unnecessary trips.

“Between Smart Techs and Smart Deals, we are revolutionizing how technology gets implemented,” says Shreastha. “With Smart Techs, users can feel confident that they’re getting professional tech assistance at a great price, every time.”

Rohan Shrestha is available for interviews about Smart Techs. To schedule an interview, contact Rohan Shrestha at Rohan@getSmartTechs.com.

About Smart Techs:

Smart Techs is the revolutionary new way for customers and tech professionals to connect. Smart Techs allows users to find a tech who works on their issue, purchase the needed equipment, and schedule a home visit at a time that works for them. Smart Techs is available on the App Store and the Play Store. For more information, go to www.getSmartTechs.com.



