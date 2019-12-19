Cinnamon Lodge Habarana – Gold Winner in Sri Lanka

Cinnamon Lodge Habarana

Green Globe member Cinnamon Lodge Habarana has won a Presidential Silver Award for its sustainable practices at the 2018 Presidential Environment Awards.

Green Globe recently awarded Gold status to Cinnamon Lodge Habarana marking five years of certification.

The resort has continued to gain recognition for its outstanding sustainability performance. Last year in October, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana won the Presidential Silver Award at the 2018 Presidential Environment Awards held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Sri Lanka.

The Central Environment Authority under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment organizes the awards that aim to recognize and reward industries, service sector organizations and individuals that have demonstrated environmentally friendly attitudes, and for their efforts in contributing toward a pollution free environment through sustainable practices. Awards fall into several categories (Merit Winners, Bronze Winners, Silver Winners & Gold Winners) and are awarded by a distinguished panel of judges who are deeply involved in the selection process.

In 2018/ 2019, the best sustainability initiative at Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, in relation to effective resource management, has been improvements in wastewater usage and treatment. Since its inception, the garden at the Lodge and another garden at sister property Habarana Village by Cinnamon, were irrigated by water from a lake. However, two main problems surfaced over recent years. The water quality of the lake has suffered due to poor maintenance and resistance was met by villagers displeased with both resorts using the lake as a source of irrigation water.

This required resort management and staff to devise alternative water sources for gardening purposes. Improvements have been made at the onsite Sewage Treatment Plant at the Lodge with the installation of a filtration system that will provide cleaner wastewater for reuse. In addition, a pressure system was installed to better distribute wastewater from the STP to the organic garden and farm at the Lodge and Village thereby decreasing the amount of water used for irrigation. Re-using water from the Sewage Treatment Plant for the gardens is beneficial not only as a water conservation system, it also helps keep the gardens maintained during the dry season.

Significant overall savings have been made through these new water saving measures. The total cost of the project was Rs. 3,028,500.00 (excluding tax) while it is estimated that hiring water bowsers would have cost nearly 15 million rupees for both properties per year.



