David Tutera Launches Every Day is a Party Necklace...Exclusively on Macys.com

David Tutera creates “Everyday Celebrations”, a stunning collection of jewelry featuring Swarovski crystals and crystal pearls.

I believe every day is a party and worthy of celebration!” — David Tutera

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAVID TUTERA is pleased to announce the launch of his highly-anticipated Everyday Celebrations fine silver plated jewelry collection featuring Swarovski crystal and crystal pearl elements as a key luxe design component through a licensing agreement with manufacturer LA Rocks. The collection is available now exclusively at Macy's.com and will premier in Macy's Herald Square flagship store on April 15, in advance of Mother's Day.

David’s hero design is the modern classic Every Day Is A Party Y-silhouette necklace. The design expresses David's belief that "every day is a party" and emphasizes Swarovski's mission to add sparkle to everyday life. "Our goal at Swarovski is to inspire and to spread light into the world through our sparkling crystals. We are excited to be able to partner with LA Rocks to create a collection of jewelry with David Tutera that will empower women to celebrate the many facets of themselves everyday", says Andrea Nondorf, Managing Director of Swarovski Professional, North America.

As a leader in bringing of-the-moment designer collections to market, Macy's is the exclusive Everyday Celebrations launch partner through their robust Macys.com online retail platform. Macys.com will feature the first three color ways of the David Tutera Everyday is a Party necklace in silver, gold and rose gold with Swarovski crystal and crystal pearls in colors creamrose, lavender and rose gold. More color ways are planned for release throughout 2020 to offer the consumer meaningful, personal, sparkling options.

David's enthusiasm for life’s important moments, enjoying each day to the fullest, and his unparalleled aesthetic is embodied in the Everyday Celebration jewelry collection to celebrate yourself and the ones you love. Each piece is meant to be a gifting inspiration any day, or on special days like birthdays, Mother's Day, anniversaries and wedding days for the bride, mother of the bride and bridesmaids.

“I believe every day is a party and worthy of celebration” explained David Tutera, “And I can think of no better way to show off that spirit than a sparkling piece of jewelry. Everybody needs a little sparkle in their life.”

ABOUT DAVID TUTERA

David Tutera is an award-winning wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites. Tutera has hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories and lighting. Having celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, and now run by the fifth generation of family members, Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 2,680 stores in around 170 countries, more than 26,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.6 billion euros in 2015. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2015, the Group generated revenue of about 3.37 billion euros and employed more than 30,000 people. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is an integral part of Swarovski’s heritage. The global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 257,000 children on the world’s greatest rivers, and the Swarovski Foundation, set up in 2013, works to support culture and creativity, promote wellbeing, and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

ABOUT MACYS

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at more than 800 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. Macy's stores and Macys.com offer distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks(R) and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade(R), as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Building on a 150-year tradition, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities that make a difference in the lives of our customers.

ABOUT LA ROCKS

LA Rocks was born in the sunshine of Downtown Los Angeles’ Jewelry District in 2002. We design & manufacture inspiring, fashionable jewelry for America’s leading national retailers. Not concerned with chasing fads or scooping our competition when it comes to price or iterative designs, we’re focused on delivering meaningful, quality products at the best value season after season. Facing the changing demands of retail and sophisticated Millennial and Gen Z consumers, the LA Rocks global team continues to thrive by delighting shoppers, innovating with materials and technique, and expanding our brand and licensed intellectual property portfolio.

ABOUT BRAND LIAISON

The Brand Liaison is a boutique licensing agency focused on creating new revenue streams for our clients through licensing, strategic partnerships and other brand extension programs. For licensors, our goal is to commercialize opportunities that will extend our clients' brands into cohesive product categories to maximize their licensing potential. For manufacturers, we assist in acquiring brands and developing strong licensing programs in order to create long term retail success. In each case, we work closely with our clients to ensure that our brand extension activities compliment the strategic goals and objectives of each client and brand that we represent. http://thebrandliaison.com



