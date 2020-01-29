Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person or Family in Missouri Dealing with Mesothelioma To Not Play Lawyer Roulette-Rather They Offer Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO for Better Compensation

"A face to face meeting with a attorney in the home of a person with mesothelioma is a better deal than a 'free' book. We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the job done.” — Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person with mesothelioma in Missouri or their family members to not play lawyer roulette and to call them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime to ensure better client compensation results.

The Lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO also make no obligation house calls to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Missouri to ensure the person with mesothelioma or their family understands how the mesothelioma claims process works, and the potential value of the person's compensation settlement. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303, "A face to face meeting with a real mesothelioma attorney in the home of a person with mesothelioma is a much better deal than a 'free' book, kit, or package. We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they get results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center provides incredibly vital service they call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this extremely important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. The list answers the questions of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303, "If you can't document how-when and where you were exposed to asbestos-mesothelioma compensation is much more difficult to obtain." https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facilities:

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

* Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.slucare.edu/cancer-center/resources/ saint-louis-university-cancer- information-center.php.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana and Washington. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Missouri as the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.