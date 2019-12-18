PTW North Baseball Workout in Seymour Connecticut - January 12, 2020

PTW - Play to Win Sports Play to Win North January 12th 2020 Play to Win North January 12th 2020

Every coach sees every player do everything. With a near or better than 1:1 ratio of coaches to players, you will be coached and seen by the coaches.

It's cool to be smart” — Gary Cohn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTW North is a baseball and skills showcase that includes laser timed sprints, on-field batting practice with live defense, simulated games using an 0-0 count and live game coaching from over 40 coaches from the most prestigious colleges in the country. All PTW events are open to high school student-athletes grades 9 through 12.Our next PTW North baseball showcase will take place at the Total Sports Academy in Seymour, CT on January 12, 2020. Our baseball showcases, with top college coaches, are invaluable tools in the collegiate athletic recruiting process.Typically, every PTW baseball showcase has as many coaches in attendance as players, making sure every player is seen by every coach. This level of exposure to top coaches is the fundamental goal of PTW. “Unlike events offered by other organizations, we are not trying to bring in as many kids as possible and then splitting them up on several fields, we give all student-athletes the exposure and access to every college baseball coach”, says founder and president of PTW, Gary Cohn.Visit ptwsports.com to register today.



