Job aggregator Trud.com Celebrates the 10th Anniversary

Trud.com’s job search aggregator has a birthday on December 11th. The team celebrates by summing up the results and making a new strategy.

UKRAINE, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A decade is a significant period to evaluate what was done, highlight the achievements, reflect on the mistakes, and consider the prospects. Trud.com was born as a startup. The idea appeared in 2009, and its main purpose was to create a portal for job search. The investments for its implementation were successfully found so that the project made the breakthrough and demonstrated a good financial return in the first year of its work.A lot was done at further stages. For instance, the team’s expertise is increased as well as the number of partners. There were attempts of applying brand new business hypotheses and strategies to obtain the desired results. The team kept looking for new niches, designed and offered new services to the market.2018: top marketing positions2018 was an eminent period of active growth - 76 million visits per year!Last year, the website was included to Russian ratings:● TOP-3 by attendance among job-aggregators,● TOP-3 by the size of SEO traffic on the job's market,● TOP-7 by traffic among all sites on the job market.In Ukraine, Trud.com is listed:● In the TOP-2 by attendance among job-aggregators,● In the TOP-7 by traffic among all sites in the job market.The project increased its traffic in 15.5 times without any investment in marketing in Belarus (2018). Moreover, Trud.com took the second position in the TOP of job aggregators and the fourth among all sites on the job market in Kazahstan.2019: the new services and goalsIn 2019, Trud.сom came to the path of a startup. The main point was to maintain market positions, examine hypotheses and accumulate potential (expertise, staff, ideas) for the next breakthrough. The priority task was to find the investor.At the same time, several large-scale steps were completed this year:● An interactive instruction for job seekers was posted on the Russian and Ukrainian's portal. It is a step-by-step algorithm with examples, and it links to useful resources and lifehacks.●The free premium promotion for non-profit organizations has been launched in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.● Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus obtained the opportunity to place the vacancies directly on behalf of employers.Trud.com todayThe website helps users to find jobs and understand themselves in terms of their profession already in 35 countries, 26 of which are non-Russian-speaking ones. Trud.com pronounced with Polish, British, American, French and other accents in many other parts of the world.Also, there are two charity projects:● Charitymark.org is a non-profit English-language project in the niche of charity. This is an international time bank that collects all the needs of non-profit organizations in one place and connects them with indifferent people from all over the world who are ready to donate an hour of their time and accomplish any task for NGOs remotely or offline.● Noblest.org is an international job portal that allows non-profit organizations to post vacancies and find an employee, trainee or volunteer. Generally, it helps people find employment in charitable organizations. Trud.cоm is a search engine that covers more than just vacancies and resumes. Thus, the search for training events (courses, seminars, webinars) and books was launched on the Russian portal, and there is the search for books on the Ukrainian one.Looking into the future with strong confidenceNowadays the project is in an active search for the investor, and its high intention is to take the business on the international market. The team is ready to take action. Processes and functions are tested and fully configured, and the bank of ideas is complete.We are sure that the project will go down to history as the well-off one. We expect growth in all areas: finance, team's expertise, technology. Furthermore, Trud.com will become a more efficacious tool for achieving the professional aims of millions of people all around the world! A worthy goal towards which we take steps daily.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.