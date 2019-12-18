COUNTRY’S LEADING ORGANIZATION FOR DIVERSITY IN THE COMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY ANNOUNCES TOP COMPANIES FOR PEOPLE OF COLOR

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) , the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry, today announced the 2019 Top Companies for People of Color.Gleaned from findings in the 2019 NAMIC AIM Report, the top five operators and top five programmers are being recognized as leaders in fostering diversity and inclusion in the cable and communications industry.“Building a diverse talent pool not only is the right thing to do, but also is essential for driving bottom-line results,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “These 10 companies are leading the way in adopting successful diversity and inclusion strategies that ensure we embrace differences and more accurately reflect the representation of our industry stakeholders as well as today’s workforce.”This year’s top companies are:Operators• Altice USA• Charter Communications• Comcast• Cox Communications• Mediacom Communications CorporationProgrammers• AMC Networks• NBCUniversal• REVOLT• TV One, LLC• ViacomCBS*Funded by the Walter Kaitz Foundation and conducted by Mercer , the survey captured organizational workforce demographics, diversity practices, non-traditional employee benefits, and other indicators of corporate commitment to diversity and inclusion. The survey also gathered information that enabled the creation of industry-wide Internal Labor Market (ILM) maps showing the workforce dynamics — hires, promotions, and exits — of people of color in the industry. Data is being used to determine the steps the industry needs to take over the next five years to recruit and retain diverse talent.Twenty-one organizations participated in the survey, which represents an estimated 75.5 percent of the cable and communications industry’s workforce.The full report is available at http://namic.com # # #ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.*This designation is based solely on CBS workforce data submitted prior to the merger and subsequent creation of ViacomCBS.



