Veterans access to safe and effective cannabis products is being advanced by two United States Army Veterans

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iVIK’s Chief Operations Officer Dan Tobon understands the aches, pains and issues that arise for veterans after a career in military service, having served in the U.S. army as Infantryman/sniper, in a Recon platoon, with a combat tour in Iraq (2005-2006). "I saw first-hand after coming home from Iraq how medical cannabis has helped my fellow servicemembers. There are millions of veterans that need access to safe, effective and high-quality cannabis products to help them lead a freer, fuller and happier life. iVIK’s partnership with G&G Laboratories means veterans will not have to compromise.”

“Veterans should not suffer and be distracted from activities that others take for granted,” said Mike Lui, CEO of G&G Laboratories, and U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Civil Affairs during a combat tour in Iraq (2005-2006). In the United States alone, there are an estimated 100 million people that suffer from chronic pain, many of them veterans. “I am a veteran, with a combat tour in Iraq and deeply care about the needs of veterans. We at G&G know that veterans need approachable and reliable products that they can trust. G&G Laboratories started with the vision to develop topical products, such as Relevium™ , that allow Veterans to get back to living. By partnering with iVIK, G&G products and formulations will can each even more veterans in emerging cannabis markets.

iVIK is a Canadian holding company, which wholly-owns NuSierra a fully, licensed compliant medical cannabis company with API production, product manufacturing and distribution. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada, Colombia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com

G&G Laboratories focuses on indication-specific, evidence-based research & development utilizing cannabinoids to benefit the lives of our consumers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and expansion into Canada and Colombia, G&G is uniquely positioned for industry-leading product development. With proprietary and patent-pending technologies, G&G Laboratories has brought proven science and breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. Leveraging our decades of management expertise in life sciences, consumer pharmaceuticals, and information technology, G&G drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through our product development, consumer engagement, and data science. For more information, visit https://gnglaboratories.co/ or send an email to info@gnglabs.co



