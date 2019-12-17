Hanswell Upgrading South Korea’s Police Communications Systems with Softil MCX Technology

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV AND SEOUL, ISRAEL AND SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading MCX communications enabler Softil today announces that Seoul-based communications provider Hanswell will use its BEEHD technology to build a 21st century mission-critical communications (MCC or MCX) system for Korea’s National Police Agency (NPA).

“This development is the first move by a public safety authority in Korea to equip its first responders with next generation MCX technology,” says Seung-Cheon Han, Hanswell’s CEO. “As a result, they will be able to better serve, protect and ultimately save lives through the new Hanswell MCX terminals built upon Softil’s BEEHD enabling technology.”

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO, adds: “The MCX revolution is well under way and we expect to see similar large-scale deployments of next generation critical-communications solutions in public safety networks across the globe over the coming years.”

South Korea is leading the world with implementations of broadband based (LTE and 5G) mission critical communications, using MCX terminals for train communications at the beginning of 2018 during the Winter Olympic Games. It is only natural that South Korea now extends mission-critical communications to the national police agency.

MCX communications, which are based on the set of mission critical communications international standards developed by 3GPP, has proven more effective than traditional VHF and Tetra terminals currently in wide use by police officers and is the rationale behind the NPA’s decision to upgrade its communications systems.

By end 2022, the command centre of every police station in Korea will be equipped with a Hanswell Fixed Terminal. This small dispatcher will enable police stations to better coordinate, control and manage operations as a result of the extensive functionality and features of MCX technology. The first deployments will become operational in early 2021 in the Gangwon-do Province.

The fixed terminals will be able to communicate with police officers using MCPTT/MCVideo/MCData enabled handsets as well as those using traditional radios via RoIP gateways.

First responders’ terminals will include also the latest voice and video standards EVS and H.265. Features will include voice communications with MCPTT, Group Video and Push to Video, instant messages, file and image sharing using MCData as well as location sharing.

Softil’s BEEHD technology is a cross-platform client framework designed for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers looking to accelerate development of 3GPP standards-based broadband mission critical communications solutions for first responders. The framework is 3GPP MCX Release 15 standard compliant.

The move to MCX technology by police authorities will then be followed by deployment to the firefighter community in line with South Korea’s national policy to transfer public safety communications to broadband technologies.

About Hanswell

Based in Seoul, South Korea and established in 2001, Hanswell has a rich portfolio of telecoms products destined for use in public services. Its main products include RoIP GW Terminals, Dispatchers, Dispatcher EMS (Enterprise Management Systems), RCU Voice Logging Server, Dispatcher Accessories such as Handsets, Headsets and Speakers and Dispatcher Image Conference Software for MCPTTS.

About Softil

Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market.Forfurther information, visit https://www.softil.com





