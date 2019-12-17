Dixie Law Group, PSC Selected to the Law Firm 500 for 2019

Dixie Law Group, PSC is on Law Firm 500's list of the fastest growing law firms in the United States and is the only Kentucky law firm to receive this honor.

Every client has a story” — Justin May

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dixie Law Group, PSC , a Louisville-based personal injury law firm, has been selected as one of the 2019 Fastest Growing Law Firms in the US by Law Firm 500 . The award recognizes 250 law firms for the velocity of their growth, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to succeed. Dixie Law Group, PSC, was ranked 27th in the nation, with a three-year growth of 181%.The Law Firm 500 award ceremony was held Oct. 11-13 at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nevada. The Keynote Speaker for the event was Mike Michalowicz, author of the bestselling book "Profit First" and a serial entrepreneur who brought lots of valuable education to the audience. This is Dixie Law Group's first year receiving this honor.The Law Firm 500 Conference took place over three days, which began on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Welcome Reception was Friday, followed by Saturday's events, which covered topics geared towards the critical areas of building a successful law business, both fast and profitably. The conference concluded on Sunday with courses that took a deep dive into the management areas of growing a law firm's business.The Dixie Law Group, PSC, is a personal injury law firm with two offices, one in the south end of Louisville on Dixie Highway and the other in Bullitt County. Clients represented by the Dixie Law Group get to know their lawyer on a personal level. The Dixie Law Group is not a volume firm. The Dixie Law Group is selective in the cases they accept because they devote the proper amount of time and energy that each case deserves.“Every client has a story,” said Justin May, managing partner of the Dixie Law Group, PSC, “We do everything we can to tell it the right way. We are selective with the cases we accept because we want to invest the necessary time into your case. If we take on your case, then we will get to know you, your family, and friends so that we can paint the entire picture of what happened to you and how your life has changed, potentially forever.”For anyone in need of a knowledgeable Kentucky personal injury lawyer or an experienced Kentucky trial team to handle any personal injury matters including truck wrecks, car wrecks, wrongful death, or premises liability cases, please contact the Dixie Law Group, PSC, at 502-290-2397.Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.



