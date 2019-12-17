NEW GROUP FORMS TO TAKE ON TRUMP AND TRUMPISM

Lincoln Project will hold accountable Washington politicians who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: JENNIFER HORNTUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2019 MEDIA@LINCOLNPROJECT.USWashington, DC – Today, a cross-partisan group of political veterans launched The Lincoln Project, an effort to defeat President Donald Trump and those candidates who support the destructive, corrupt philosophy of Trumpism.“Our nation is at a crossroads,” said Jennifer Horn, former Chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. “Those of us who have dedicated our political and professional lives to electing the strongest, most principled candidates will no longer sit silently by and allow this president and his cronies in Congress to run roughshod over the Constitution and our Republic. We may have substantive policy differences with members of the Democratic Party, but today we are inviting all Americans who care deeply about preserving our American Democracy to join us in this critical effort.”The Lincoln Project looks to our country’s 16th president for inspiration. President Abraham Lincoln understood that to save the Union, he had to not only fight for it, but unite it as well. We, too, believe that our country is worth fighting for. We believe the only way to protect it from the unconstitutional assaults of Donald Trump is to unite the efforts of all Americans to assure that there is an anti-Trumpism firewall in Congress.“Over the next 11 months, we will use all the resources at our disposal to show voters across the country why it is crucial to put country over politics next November,” said Reed Galen, a political strategist who left the Republican Party in 2016. “It is essential to the future of the United States, and the wellbeing of the American people, that we are able to chart a new path for our great country.”Read the New York Times oped HERE Members of the Lincoln Project Advisory Board are:George Conway - George Conway is a lawyer in New York City and a founding member of Checks & Balances, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers organized to defend the rule of law.Reed Galen - Reed Galen is an independent political strategist. He left the Republican Party in 2016 and has spent the last three years dedicated to the political reform movement, creating a better system for all voters.Jennifer Horn - Jennifer Horn is a communications strategist and former Chairman of the NH Republican Party. She was the first woman in New Hampshire nominated for Federal office.Steve Schmidt - Steve Schmidt is a national political strategist. He previously worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.Mike Madrid – Mike Madrid is a Republican Strategist and former Political Director of the California Republican Party. He serves as Senior Advisor to the California Latino Economic Institute.John Weaver - John is a national political strategist. He worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Ohio Governor John Kasich.Rick Wilson - Rick is a long time Republican media consultant and author of the New York Times bestselling book, Everything Trump Touches Dies.Ron Steslow - Ron is a brand and marketing strategist and independent political consultant. Since leaving the GOP in 2016, he has worked to put voters first in our political system.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us . Follow us at on Twitter @ProjectLincoln Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



