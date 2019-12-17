BlackFin Group Appoints Lloyd Booth as COO & CTO
Booth Brings BlackFin Group 30 Years of FinTech Project Experience
Said Booth, “I am thrilled to be part of the BlackFin Group team. My entire career has been spent in the mortgage technology industry and I look forward to ensuring the project success of our current and future clients.”
Mr. Booth has held multiple executive leadership positions for both lenders and fintech vendors in the mortgage space, giving him a unique and valuable perspective that routinely results in successfully orchestrating project execution and implementations. Lloyd’s collaborative approach ensures business and technology objectives are met. Most recently, Mr. Booth served as the Chief Technology Officer for a mid-tier national mortgage lender. In this role he was responsible for rebuilding the organization’s information technology department and replacing key technology components including a digital point of sale system, customer relationship management system and enterprise data warehouse. Prior to that, Mr. Booth served as the President and COO of Blueberry Systems, a mortgage lending technology solutions provider. In this role he was responsible for the design, development, marketing, and implementation of the company’s flagship product “Relay” an enterprise loan origination system for mortgage lenders of scale. Prior to Blueberry Systems Mr. Booth was a co-owner and CIO for ShadowNet Mortgage Technologies, an industry leading national document preparation firm. ShadowNet was acquired by First American Financial where Mr. Booth continued as the company’s CIO and later division president.
The addition of Booth allows BlackFin Group to further their business goals and better meet the client needs for project execution. As BlackFin Group continues to grow, Booth is a positive step forward for the boutique consulting firm serving the mortgage banking industry.
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
