Acutrack makes USB technology breakthrough

Acutrack offers USB-Video thumb drives

Acutrack announced enabling putting video content on USB thumb drives in the same format as distributed on DVD-Video discs.

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acutrack has enabled USB drives to accommodate video previously distributed on DVDs with the same menu, interactivity, subtitles and closed captioning.Video providers now have the flexibility to deliver interactive video on thumb drives exactly the same way they used to deliver on DVDs. If you are already distributing your video on DVD then we assume that you already have an authored DVD-Video disc that has the right file structure - Audio and Video TS folders; Authors can provide the same Audio and Video TS folders to produce on USB thumb drives. The content is completely secure and retains interactivity. USB-Video works exactly the same manner on your computer or smart tv as a DVD-Video disc as long as you have a USB drive on your device.“Currently, creators are copying the MP4 video file on USB which is not secure and lacks the interactivity,” said Raj Barman, CEO.Some consumers, while embracing the new USB-Video technology, use discs as well. Acutrack has the answer to fulfill their dual needs. White album cases can be used to package a disc and a thumb drive.



