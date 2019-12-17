SmartOffice for iOS Goes Freemium – Premium Plans Added

SmartOffice is available on the App Store & Google Play

SmartOffice mobile productivity suite for iOS now offered for free on App Stores.

“Artifex is pleased to move to a freemium pricing model, offering advanced features with in app purchase to SmartOffice PRO.” — Miles Jones, President of Artifex Software, Inc.

NOVATO, CA, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artifex Software Inc., developers of the SmartOffice family of products is pleased to announce the release of a tiered premium plan for the popular mobile office editing and PDF viewer app, SmartOffice.The SmartOffice mobile app enables you to view, edit, create, share, present and print Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and PDF documents on your mobile devices. Customers who upgrade to the PRO version can utilize advanced tools including Track Changes and PDF form filling, while users who don’t require these advanced features can use the standard app for free.“Artifex is pleased to move to a freemium pricing model. This allows end-users to try our standard product free of charge (and free of ads) while offering advanced features on a subscription basis,” said Miles Jones, President of Artifex Software. “Our easy-to-use editing functions and powerful PDF annotation features make SmartOffice the perfect match for today’s on-the-go world. Offering our solution for free will expand our reach and broaden the SmartOffice audience.”Effective immediately, SmartOffice PRO is offered as an in-app upgrade with either a monthly ($2.99) or yearly ($13.99) auto-renewable subscription. The SmartOffice standard mobile app is available for no charge for iOS on the Apple iTunes App Store and Android on Google Play. Additional premium features for SmartOffice PRO will be released in early 2020.About SmartOfficeSmartOffice by Artifex is a leading Mobile Document Productivity Suite that solves the BYOD dilemma. SmartOffice supports all major document formats, increases mobile productivity, and offers excellent conformance with Microsoft Office document standards. The SmartOffice mobile app for personal use can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. The SmartOffice SDK and viewers for enterprise use are integrated into dozens of customer solutions and are available through a commercial license. For more information, please visit our website at: https://artifex.com/products/smartoffice/ About Artifex Software, Inc.For over 25 years Artifex Software has provided premiere document management solutions to top level global customers including HP, Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Google, Dropbox, LG Electronics, Garmin, Intuit, and BlackBerry. Artifex has teams of engineers and leadership talent in North America, Europe, and Asia. https://artifex.com/ ###



