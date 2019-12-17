Lucyd to Introduce Modular Bluetooth® Eyewear

Files Five Patents and a Trademark on GaaS™ (Glasses-as-a-Service)

LONDON, UK, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd Ltd, the smartglass developer and operator of a global eShop for tech-enhanced eyewear, announced today that it has filed new intellectual property on a groundbreaking line of Bluetooth audio glasses. The patent filings cover the upcoming “Lucyd Loox” line of glasses, which offer the high-utility Bluetooth® features typical of Lucyd eyewear, with a fashion-focused enhancement—The ability for the wearer to rapidly and easily disconnect the front plate from the electronic arms, to switch it with a different plate to change the style and/or lens functionality of the glasses and dramatically improve affordability.

Lucyd will produce new front plate shapes and patterns over time to accommodate a large range of personal styles, which will cost only a fraction of a full new pair of Bluetooth glasses. For prescription wearers, new plates will also be available at a much lower price than a full new frame, allowing customers to quickly switch between blue light lenses and sunglass lenses according to their present need. Lucyd has filed four design patents and one utility patent covering unique hinge mechanisms that allow this plate exchange to be done in seconds without any tools.

In addition, this intellectual property will enable Lucyd’s planned GaaS™ (Glasses-as-a-Service) system, where customers can update the look of their glasses with new plates anytime for a small monthly fee. This GaaS system will also offer tiered insurance levels for the glasses, shop-wide discounts on new products and boosted commissions in Lucyd’s cash-back referral program. Lucyd anticipates introducing this new line of modular Bluetooth glasses in the first half of 2020.

Harrison Gross, CEO and Co-founder at Lucyd said,

“We are extremely excited to introduce the first ever interchangeable-parts smartglass in the first half of 2020. This new feature will allow for unprecedented freedom of choice in the look and functionality of eyewear, and effectively give the user a whole new glasses style every month for a modest fee. With the use of glasses as a fashion accessory, this will make updating your look easier than ever, while still bringing the vast utility of Lucyd Bluetooth eyewear at a price no higher than a standard pair of eyeglasses ordered online. Furthermore, for prescription eyewear customers who find their eyes changing, or simply want different lens types for different settings, this system will allow them to update their smartglass at a much lower cost than the price of purchasing a new pair of glasses outright.”

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative global eShop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To learn more please visit https://lucyd.co.

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Lucyd’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Lucyd neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Notes:

Below is a list of the recently filed Lucyd patent applications

Docket No. Title Application # Filing Date

13506.025 Round Smartglasses Having Flat Connector Hinges 29/716,878 12/12/2019

13506.026 Round Smartglasses Having Pivot Connector Hinges 29/716,882 12/12/2019

13506.027 Sport Smartglasses Having Flat Connector Hinges 29/716.,892 12/12/2019

13506.028 Wayfarer Smartglasses Having Pivot Connector Hinges 29/716,895 12/12/2019

13506.029 Wireless Smartglasses with Quick Connect Front Frames 62/941,466 11/27/2019

GaaS (TM) is a pending trademark of Lucyd Ltd.

Lucyd Loud in Action



