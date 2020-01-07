Thomas William Furniture to Exhibit at Top Ranking Shows in 2020

Classic Shaker styling and craftsmanship meet modern sensibility in this masterpiece of fine woodworking - beautiful as an console, sofa, or hall table.

First appearance for Thomas William Furniture at the 50th Scottsdale Arts Festival.

OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas William Furniture is excited to launch their 2020 season at Scottsdale Arts Festival in Scottsdale, Arizonia and will visit 7 more shows throughout the year. Scottsdale Arts Festival is celebrating it's 50th season, long recognized as one of the top art fairs in America, is a three-day-long celebration of art, music, food and family fun. The event features 170+ jury-selected artists from throughout the United States and Canada.

“We are entering our 16th year of exhibiting at art festivals and are excited to add a new show to our schedule for 2020,” said Tom Dumke owner of Thomas William Furniture. Scottsdale Arts Festival will be held March 13-15. Artists in seventeen medium categories were selected to participate through a highly competitive jury review process by a panel of jurors who are experts in the visual arts.

Tom handcrafts solid wood furniture that is Shaker inspired and is traditional with a modern flair. The clean line of the Shaker form inspires the design, creating pieces sized proportionally for today's needs. The Shakers have had a profound influence on Tom's work: their clean unadorned simplicity, functionalism and craftsmanship. He also is influenced with a deep respect for the furniture craftsmen of the 17th and 18th centuries. Their knowledge of form, balance, joinery and of wood movement is evident in the pieces of fine furniture that still exist today. Thomas William Furniture is based out of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metropolitan area. For more information, http://www.thomaswilliamfurniture.com

