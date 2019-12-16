The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity honored the firm for its services

SINGAPORE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Willoughby , a leading, full-service international law firm that is providing extraordinary practice of client service and engagement, leveraging remarkable legal talent across specialties and jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity awarded Sullivan Willoughby the “Extraordinary Achievement Award” at its annual awards ceremony, held in November. The award, the first of this category ever given by The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity, recognizes the cooperation and success between the firm and The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity, which provides proven legal expertise dedicated to help prevent and eliminate homelessness.While the award recognizes Sullivan Willoughby’s venerable work on behalf of The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity and its clients, two matters that stood out in particular were a win in the Court of Appeals, in which the court ruled that arresting homeless individuals for sleeping outside when there are no beds available in shelters amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, and a second win in the Court of Appeals, in which the court ruled that a city’s anti-panhandling law was a “content based” restriction on speech, in violation of peoples’ rights.Sullivan Willoughby and The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity’s Board Members released a joint official statement, declaring: “We are truly honored to receive this recognition. The successes the firm has had on behalf of The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity would not have been possible without close collaboration with the organization’s fantastic lawyers and staff, and come as the result of a lot of hard work and compassion by the team here at Sullivan Willoughby. We look forward to continuing to help those affected by homelessness and poverty through our ongoing relationship with The National Law Agency on People in Need and Scarcity for years to come.”Sullivan Willoughby is a leading, full-service international law firm. Its lawyers work at the intersection of government, technology and business, and remain committed to providing quality, world-class legal and client services. Our company is fostering an environment that promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration and collegiality by drawing on the exceptional talents and varied experience of our lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby works with single-minded dedication to help businesses achieve their goals, providing expertise in the service of progress for all. The world is changing faster than ever before. Sullivan Willoughby is a firm with experience in knowing when to rely on unchanging, bedrock values and when new market demands call for innovative thinking and adaptability.



