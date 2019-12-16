Sullivan Willoughby Adds Intellectual Property Litigator Expert, Robert Chin

For many emerging companies in Singapore, intellectual property is their most valuable asset

SINGAPORE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Willoughby , a leading, full-service international law firm that is providing extraordinary practice of client service and engagement, leveraging remarkable legal talent across specialties and jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that it has added Robert Chin as Partner in the Intellectual Property Department. Mr. Chin handles high-intensity, complicated intellectual property litigations on behalf of his clients.“For many emerging companies in Singapore, their intellectual property is their most valuable asset and Robert is a fierce defender of those assets,” said Wong Kee, Chairman of the firm’s Intellectual Property Department. “He has deep experience litigating copyright and trademark infringement matters, as well as trade secret disputes, and brings a wealth of knowledge related to those proceedings”, Mr. Kee concluded.Sullivan Willoughby’s new Partner concentrates on a variety of intellectual property and commercial litigation disputes, including trials and appeals in State and Federal Courts. He also focuses on issues related to false advertising, online advertising across digital platforms, brand protection and enforcement, and intellectual property transactions.Mr. Chin provides counseling for individuals, publicly traded and privately held companies, emerging technology companies and a variety of organizations in the entertainment and new media sectors. He assists these individuals and companies in navigating issues stemming from regulations to all new laws, that are implemented by Legislative Authorities on a regular basis.“Robert is a highly regarded and well-established practitioner in Singapore’s entertainment and technology industries,” said Zhong Tay Keng, Chief Executive Officer of Sullivan Willoughby. “The breadth and depth of Robert’s experience is impressive, as is the high-caliber legal service he offers to clients operating in this competitive marketplace.”Active in various professional associations, Mr. Chin is a member of the Association of Lawyers. He joins Sullivan Willoughby from a top litigation company and, prior to that, he practiced within another Singapore firm.The newly appointed Partner in the Intellectual Property Department of Sullivan Willoughby earned his J.D. from Hong Kong University School of Law and his A.B. from London University of Law.Sullivan Willoughby is a leading, full-service international law firm. Its lawyers work at the intersection of government, technology and business, and remain committed to providing quality, world-class legal and client services. Our company is fostering an environment that promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration and collegiality by drawing on the exceptional talents and varied experience of our lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby works with single-minded dedication to help businesses achieve their goals, providing expertise in the service of progress for all. The world is changing faster than ever before. Sullivan Willoughby is a firm with experience in knowing when to rely on unchanging, bedrock values and when new market demands call for innovative thinking and adaptability.



