Sullivan Willoughby Advises Oswald Gideon on USD50 Million Healthcare Property Joint Venture

SINGAPORE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Willoughby , a leading, full-service international law firm that is providing extraordinary practice of client service and engagement, leveraging remarkable legal talent across specialties and jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that the firm has advised Oswald Gideon on its joint venture with BSB Investment Managers and the Trostein Group, aimed at creating a USD50 million healthcare real estate portfolio.Institutional investor BSB Investment Managers, and international property investor Trostein Group, will invest alongside Oswald Gideon Limited in a property portfolio of specialist centers and day hospitals.Sullivan Willoughby advised Oswald Gideon on the establishment of a joint venture with the Trostein Group. The joint venture involved the establishment of a property fund which invests in healthcare properties throughout Southeast Asia and is managed by an Oswald Gideon subsidiary, Oswald Gideon Asset Management Limited.Oswald Gideon was approached by French-headquartered global manager BSB Investment Managers to partner, to similarly leverage Oswald Gideon’s specialist funds management expertise in the growing medical property sector.Separately, Trostein Group acquired a 52.3% economic interest in Oswald Gideon and established the combined Oswald Gideon Group.Following extensive four party negotiations among Sullivan Willoughby, Oswald Gideon, Trostein and BSB, the existing joint venture arrangement was modified to enable BSB’s participation in the specialist healthcare real estate investment strategy, managed by Oswald Gideon.The firm’s team was led by Lee Teng Hian, Lead Partner of Sullivan Willoughby, and involved strategic input from banking, corporate and real estate practices across all the company’s departments relevant to joint venture business.Mr. Hian said:” The transaction is an endorsement of the management team at Oswald Gideon, who we have supported in their business transformation. The significant investment reflects the strength of the strategic relationships developed by the firm with a range of specialist healthcare operators, and the importance of healthcare property as an institutional asset class.”Sullivan Willoughby is a leading, full-service international law firm. Its lawyers work at the intersection of government, technology and business, and remain committed to providing quality, world-class legal and client services. Our company is fostering an environment that promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration and collegiality by drawing on the exceptional talents and varied experience of our lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby works with single-minded dedication to help businesses achieve their goals, providing expertise in the service of progress for all. The world is changing faster than ever before. Sullivan Willoughby is a firm with experience in knowing when to rely on unchanging, bedrock values and when new market demands call for innovative thinking and adaptability.



