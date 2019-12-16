Ronald Singh Elected Chair of Sullivan Willoughby’s Executive Committee

In leading the firm forward, Mr. Singh will work alongside Chua Xie Chin, Chair of the Management Committee

SINGAPORE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Willoughby , a leading, full-service international law firm that is providing extraordinary practice of client service and engagement, leveraging remarkable legal talent across specialties and jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that Ronald Singh has been elected Chairman of the Executive Committee, the governing body responsible for exercising general authority over the firm’s policies and affairs. The Executive and Management Committees work in concert and are the two main governing bodies of the firm.“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to help guide this world-class firm,” said Mr. Singh. “It is a privilege to carry forward the leadership legacy my predecessors have instilled throughout their tenures as Executive Committee Chair. I look forward to shaping the firm’s strategy to provide the best possible service as we work together with our clients to confront their opportunities and challenges in the ever-changing global business and regulatory environment”, he concluded.“Ronald is an incredible talent and highly respected by both clients and colleagues,” said Mr. Chua Xie Chin, Chair of the Management Committee of Sullivan Willoughby. He continues: “In our work together on the Management and Executive Committees, I know him to be a strategic thinker who takes a thoughtful and measured approach to addressing complex issues. Collaboration comes naturally to Ronald. I look forward to working together in delivering exceptional results for our clients.”The newly appointed Chairman of the Executive Committee has been involved in shaping the direction of the firm in his various leadership roles. He is co-leader of Sullivan Willoughby’s internationally recognized Investment Funds, Advisers and Derivatives practice, which has won numerous awards as a provider of legal services to the private funds industry. Mr. Singh has served on Sullivan Willoughby’s Executive Committee since he joined the company. Additionally, he has been holding the position of Partner for Sullivan Willoughby, a role he will vacate upon assuming his new duties as Executive Committee Chair.“Ronald is a trusted colleague with strong leadership skills and insight,” said Chief Executive Officer of Sullivan Willoughby, Zhong Tay Keng. “It is a pleasure to work with Ronald and I am confident he is the right person for this role. He embodies our collaborative culture and commitment to exceptional client service.”Sullivan Willoughby is a leading, full-service international law firm. Its lawyers work at the intersection of government, technology and business, and remain committed to providing quality, world-class legal and client services. Our company is fostering an environment that promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration and collegiality by drawing on the exceptional talents and varied experience of our lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby works with single-minded dedication to help businesses achieve their goals, providing expertise in the service of progress for all. The world is changing faster than ever before. Sullivan Willoughby is a firm with experience in knowing when to rely on unchanging, bedrock values and when new market demands call for innovative thinking and adaptability.



