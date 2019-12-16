Employed Mother Honors Sullivan Willoughby as One of the “Top Law Firms for Women”

The distinction is just one of several that the firm has received recently, for its demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion

SINGAPORE, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sullivan Willoughby , a leading, full-service international law firm that is providing extraordinary practice of client service and engagement, leveraging remarkable legal talent across specialties and jurisdictions, is pleased to announce that Employed Mother Organization has revealed its “Top Law Firms for Women” list, recognizing companies that utilize Top Practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby was among the 75 firms that earned spots on this year’s list.“It’s heartening to see the progress women lawyers are making at firms committed to fully utilizing these attorneys’ abilities,” said Susan Thye Choh, Editor-in-Chief of Employed Mother. “The war for talent is increasing incentives for law firms to invest in retaining women lawyers, which is why we’re seeing more women’s initiatives and parental-support groups. By highlighting what our top firms are doing, we hope others in the legal community will follow”, she concluded.The full list highlights law firms that are above-average in total women lawyers and equity partners, and that offer exceptional benefits. To be considered for the list, the law companies completed the 2019 Employed Mother’s Top Law Firms for Women submission, administered by the Employed Mother Research Association, including more than 200 questions about attorney demographics at different levels, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women.Sullivan Willoughby has long been dedicated to recruiting top women attorneys and helping them advance in their careers. The firm's guiding principles include a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Women, along with attorneys of color and other diverse attorneys, hold leadership positions throughout the firm.Employed Mother’s recognition of the firm is just one of several Sullivan Willoughby’s awarded distinctions received recently, for its demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion. Others include:• Placed twelfth among the largest companies on Top Law Firms for Female Attorneys list• Ranked ninth among the largest companies on Top Law Firms for Female Partners list• Is one of only 30 law companies to receive Certification Plus status after successfully completing a one-year pilot program in which participating firms agreed to have their diversity efforts measured against ambitious targets for the percentages of women and attorneys of color in leadership and other important roles.Sullivan Willoughby is a leading, full-service international law firm. Its lawyers work at the intersection of government, technology and business, and remain committed to providing quality, world-class legal and client services. Our company is fostering an environment that promotes an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration and collegiality by drawing on the exceptional talents and varied experience of our lawyers. Sullivan Willoughby works with single-minded dedication to help businesses achieve their goals, providing expertise in the service of progress for all. The world is changing faster than ever before. Sullivan Willoughby is a firm with experience in knowing when to rely on unchanging, bedrock values and when new market demands call for innovative thinking and adaptability.



