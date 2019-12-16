CloudCodes announces the all-new agentless feature in DLP

CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, announced the newest addition of agentless feature in the Data Loss Protection (DLP)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, announced the newest addition of agentless feature in the Data Loss Protection (DLP) for companies operating on cloud applications like G Suite, Office 365. Data Loss Prevention in cloud computing helps the organization in monitoring, tracking, and preventing business data on the cloud in real-time.DLP enables the IT admin of the organization to set up various policies through the CloudCodes CASB dashboard and helps enterprises to take necessary actions in case of a data breach, data loss, and data theft. It ensures complete visibility and authority to secure any information which is vulnerable to threats by any user. In addition to this, an agentless DLP tracks and blocks sharing, downloading, printing, and taking a screenshot of a file on Google Drive. With agentless DLP, the dependency on third-party apps becomes negligible.Debasish Pramanik, CEO, CloudCodes said “With the increasing opportunities of data being mishandled, robbed, breached, companies are looking for a way to be independent of an agent-based security solution that can be turned off via proxy server and may lead to a greater possibility of data loss, without any reports. We aim to address this very problem with our agentless DLP”.CloudCodes – CloudCodes is a cloud security solution provider founded in 2011. It focuses on providing cloud security solutions to enterprise customers through its single sign-on solution. Its objective is to provide a simple, effective, and efficient platform for securing cloud applications for an enterprise. CloudCodes is recognized by Analyst firm, Gartner as one of the sample vendors for Cloud Security and SaaS Security.For more information, visit - https://www.cloudcodes.com/



