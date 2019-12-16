Daniel Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award Acceptance in London

Boisdale London hosted the seventh star-studded Cigar Smoker of The Year Awards celebrating the world's finest cigars, producers, writers, terraces and icons.

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Marshall Takes Home Lifetime Achievement Award in London

London, England (Dec 2, 2019) – Boisdale of Canary Wharf hosted the seventh annual star-studded Cigar Smoker of The Year Awards Dinner celebrating the world's finest cigars, producers, writers, terraces and icons. Thirty-seven year cigar veteran Daniel Marshall received the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” The annual event, considered to be the “Academy Awards” of the Cigar World, is the world’s most prestigious Cigar Awards event outside of Havana.

Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include: Academy Award Winner Jeremy Irons; Legendary Hollywood actor and director, Burt Reynolds; British Conservative member of the House of Lords and once a code-breaker at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, Baroness Trumpington; Edward Sahakian of Davidoff London, and celebrated British broadcaster and journalist, Andrew Neil. Historical winners of the Cigar Smoker of the Year Award, nominees and guests also include Simon Le Bön, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jonathan Ross, Kelsey Grammer, Tamar Hassan, Charlie Sheen, James Cosmo, and Chris Noth.

London holds a special place in Marshall’s heart as he reflected upon his beginnings during his acceptance speech. “Thirty-eight years ago, a 19-year-old California surfer landed in this amazing beautiful city of London with a dream and a challenge. The dream was to obtain Alfred Dunhill of London‘s approval of quality and trust for the humidors I was making in California.”

Marshall told two stories from his 37-year journey on the cigar trail. At age 12, He was in an oratorical contest and up against the most popular boy in school at the time - 14 year old actor Sean Penn. Marshall would go on to win the contest. “With Sean’s massive popularity and with me being an overweight, insecure, least popular kid at school, I was terrified to go onto the playground and possibly meet him or any of his friends for fear of being beat up. I very happy that this never occurred!” Marshall continued, “Two years ago I met Sean at President Macron’s environmental summit and told him this story. He remembered the contest and laughed. Hardly the reaction I was so scared of. I learned an important life lesson on this day that most of our fears never come to pass.”

His acceptance speech included an example of the “power of the cigar” and whom one can meet thru a cigar. “One of my most memorable moments was when Mr. Marlon Brando called me to build two large humidors for him. He told me when he visits his island off the coast of Tahiti, all his scripts get moldy and destroyed by the humidity and he wanted to use our humidors to keep the humidity out!”

He went on to acknowledge Ranald Macdonald of Boisdale, “Thank you and your incredible team for your vision and commitment for having cigar lounges in each one of your outstanding destinations, allowing us a place where we can create the ‘modern day campfire’.”

Marshall expressed his deepest admiration for all nominees and congratulations for the winners including “Cigar Smoker of the Year”. This top award recognizes a high-profile individual that possesses a passion for the pure enjoyment of the cigar. This year’s honor went to actor, filmmaker and martial artist Dolph Lundgren best known for his roles in Rocky IV, The Expendables, The Punisher, and Universal Soldier.

In concluding his speech, Marshall left the esteemed audience with a final thought, “I truly believe it’s all about dreams. Dreams cost nothing. The hard part is keeping them going and never giving up. As Sir Winston Churchill said so famously, ‘No matter the challenge, we must never, never, never give up.’”

View a film of the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7_o0aSjeXU&feature=youtu.be

About Boisdale of Canary Wharf:

Boisdale of Canary Wharf is a lively restaurant and music venue serving modern

British food featuring a glowing amber whisky bar of liquid gold, stunning terrace and oyster bar & grill overlooking the city skyline of Canary Wharf. The Whisky bar holds over 1000 bottles of rare malt whiskies and is undoubtedly one of the most extensive and magnificent bars in the world. On the first floor the art deco inspired oyster bar is surrounded by palm trees and serves a definitive range of oysters and shellfish. Or you can settle down outside on the awning-covered heated terrace with tartan upholstered armchairs and sofas, equipped with tartan blankets. The main restaurant on the second floor overlooks the fountains of Cabot Square with a view to the City of London skyline. This restaurant is one of the most majestic premises to have opened in London in recent years. It bears the distinctive Boisdale design of lacquer red and dark green walls, rich mahogany paneling, with an eclectic collection of classical and modern original artwork including works by Picasso and Gauguin. www.boisdale.co.uk

About Daniel Marshall:

Daniel Marshall, a 37-year veteran of the cigar industry is one of the leading names in the cigar world. He is Cigar Aficionado’s No.1 rated Humidor designer and creator of the coveted 24kt Golden Cigar. DM Humidors & cigars are enjoyed in the homes and offices of countless Hollywood celebrities, US Presidents, dignitaries, titans of industry, fashion designers and the most discriminating cigar lovers worldwide. Marshall is also a cigar and humidor supplier of England’s Royal Family.

Since 1982, Daniel Marshall has created and designed for the prestigious luxury gift houses Dunhill, Tiffany & Co., S.T. Dupont, Cartier, Hermes, Fred Joaillier, Harrod’s, Bally of Switzerland, and Garrard’s of London. Daniel Marshall’s humidors are historic, with a collection on display at the Smithsonian Museum.

One of DM’s highly collectible Governor Schwarzenegger Humidor’s broke sales records in 2016 at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation Gala Fundraiser in St. Tropez. This extremely rare humidor topped the charts for highest amount paid for a modern day humidor with new world DM Cigars.

In September 2017, a 1 of 1 humidor DM made for Prince Albert II of Monaco with Daniel Marshall Cigars was put on the block and raised 75,000 Euros to benefit our global oceans.



