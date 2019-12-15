Triton Solar Attracts Global Hotel Industry with Triton Pandora Box

Pandora Box with EV Charger Pandora Box with EV Charger & 10Kwh Battery system + 5kw Inverter Himanshu B Patel | CEO & Founder

CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, December 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triton Solar Attracts Global Hotel Industry with Triton Pandora BoxKey Points:● Hotel and hospitality institutions are getting attracted to offerings of Triton Pandora Box because of plug and play, simple to use and manage, and cost-effectiveness.● Triton Pandora Box is now available on Triton Solar’s website for pre-order bookings.● Industry-leading features now come standard with the Triton Pandora Box, including inbuilt wireless monitoring (GSM/Wi-Fi) via Triton CMS online and mobile platform.16Th December 2019, New Jersey, US: Triton Solar, worldwide leader of solar cells, solar batteries, and energy management solutions launched innovative and comprehensive energy management solutions Triton Pandora Box. The recent global launch of the Pandora Box has already made the entire industry excited because of them all in one box capability at a user-friendly and affordable price preposition.The Triton Pandora Box is gaining huge attraction among hoteliers as this solution has a very strong appeal for the hotel industry.“Triton Pandora Box is a complete package of solution which ensures 100 redundant clean energy supply for any hotel. By using this solution, hotels are showing their commitment to ensuring a healthy environment for their guests. The conventional format of power back up comes with a diesel generator which is absolutely harmful to the people who are surrounded by that,” commented Himanshu B Patel, founder and managing director of Triton Solar.Inbuilt EV Charging capability is set to differentiate the hotel industry."This innovative Triton Pandora Box has a very unique appeal for every future-ready hotel because, with the implementation of this, the hotel can create EV Charging infrastructure which is going to be a revenue driver. Since Electric vehicles are gaining immense popularity their charging infrastructure will become decisive for public places to attract common users," informed Mr. Patel while explaining some unique attractions of Pandora Box for the hotel industry.By looking at some critical and exclusive demands of the hotel or banquet industry, it is important to have a redundant power supply and real time monitoring of power consumption. Industry-leading features now come standard with the Triton Pandora Box, including inbuilt wireless monitoring (GSM/Wi-Fi) via Triton CMS online and mobile platform, which adds an even higher amount of pull for the hotel industry.Adding to the cost of ownership, Mr. Patel added, “Hotels are showing a great amount of interest in our recently launched product line - Triton Pandora Box especially due to the fact that this is a plug and play solution and it is highly cost-effective. And the inbuilt IoT feature in this solution helps to monitor and learn the energy consumption pattern. Secondly, the storage capacity of the Pandora Box allows us to generate and store energy and use it efficiently. By looking at the interest levels of the hotel industry in Triton Pandora Box we expect to acquire more than 5000 hotels as our customers in the next three years."Triton Pandora Box is a single device comes with the following:1. Smart Inverter2. Inbuilt Energy Management System3. Integrated IoTThis new introduction of Triton Pandora Box is great innovation and getting considered a path-breaking product for alternate energy management. This is not only cost-effective and extremely user-friendly. Other features such as Intelligent energy management, interactive interfaces make the new Triton Pandora Box an Interactive Hybrid Inverter for its users. In addition the inbuild Smart Metering Enablement also makes it exclusive in the market.This product is available on Triton Solar’s website for pre-order bookings at an attractive discount of 1500 USD.Additional Attractive Features of Triton Pandora Box1. Inbuild communication package included as standard with GSM (2G, 3G &4G), WIFI & LAN2. Modular PCB design for easy on-site maintenance3. Wide input voltage range4. Enclosure for unrestricted use under any environmental conditions (Outdoor certified)5. Advanced closed-loop grid integration (optimum functioning even in high grid fluctuation scenario)6. Low High Voltage Ride Through – LHVRT7. Low High-Frequency Drive Through – LHFRTAbout Triton SolarTriton Solar, LLC is the producer of high quality and highly efficient printable solar cells, printed lighting, and printed batteries. Triton Solar has become a worldwide organization with its headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Triton is currently the only supplier in the world to offer flexible and printed solar panels, lighting, and batteries. This game-changing technology allows for all of our products to be printed onto a flexible medium, creating countless applications for our products.For more: www.tritonsolar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.